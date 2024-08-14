Auberge Resorts Collection Names Christian Clerc as New CEO

Lauded Luxury Hotelier to Lead Auberge's Internationally Acclaimed Portfolio

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Clerc, an accomplished hospitality industry leader with more than three decades of operations and management experience at some of the most esteemed global luxury hotel brands, has been named President and CEO of Auberge Resorts Collection . Clerc succeeds former President and CEO Craig Reid, who is retiring after 10 years at the helm of the company. Clerc's appointment is effective September 1, 2024, and he will be based out of Auberge's Bethesda, MD, office.

Christian Clerc

Clerc previously served as Global President at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a position he held between 2016 and 2022. In this role, he was responsible for leading all aspects of the company's hotel and residential business globally, overseeing 127 hotels, 51 residential properties, more than 50 properties under development, and 50,000 employees across 47 countries. During his tenure, he prioritized company culture, product excellence, and global expansion, and introduced new lines of business as part of the company's strategic agenda.

"Christian is a dynamic and admired leader in the hospitality industry. His proven approach to luxury customer experiences synergizes perfectly with our vision for Auberge, as we continue to build our highly sought after brand," said Dan Friedkin, Chairman and CEO of The Friedkin Group and Chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection. "He has a unique perspective on what a luxury hospitality brand should be and deep expertise in delivering curated experiences at one-of-a-kind properties that exceed the expectations of the world's most discerning travelers."

Before assuming responsibility for global operations at Four Seasons, Clerc served as President, EMEA, from 2014 until 2016, overseeing the company's operations in the region. Previously, he led the iconic Hotel George V in Paris with regional responsibility for Southern Europe and held various GM and Regional VP positions throughout the Americas prior to that. After leaving Four Seasons in 2022, Clerc engaged in a variety of projects, including serving on the board of Artemis RE Partners, assuming the position of Chairman of the Board of duPont Registry Group, a luxury automotive and motorsport ecosystem, and advising on global luxury development projects.

"I am thrilled to join the Auberge team," said Clerc. "It's an honor to have a role in furthering Auberge's well-earned reputation for creating unique and authentic experiences. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and our strategic partners to continue pursuing this vision of building the leading brand in luxury hospitality."

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com .

About BDT & MSD Partners

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing. Its funds are managed by its affiliated investment advisers, BDT Capital Partners and MSD Partners.

MSD Partners has invested in or manages approximately $16 billion of real estate equity and credit. Through its affiliated hospitality investment vehicle, it is a significant minority investor in and strategic partner to Auberge Resorts Collection. MSD Partners' other real estate investments and properties managed include The Knox, Auberge Resorts Collection in Dallas; Four Seasons Maui at Wailea and Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii; Four Seasons Vail; Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica; The Boca Raton; the Naples Beach Club development (a Four Seasons and Discovery Land Company project); more than 15,000 multifamily units nationwide; and multiple developments in Austin, notably State House and Music Lane on South Congress Avenue and 601 W. 2nd Street along Lady Bird Lake. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com .

