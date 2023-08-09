AUBG APPOINTS ACCOMPLISHED ADMINISTRATOR AND WORLD-RENOWNED SCHOLAR, DR. MARGEE ENSIGN, AS NEW PRESIDENT

News provided by

American University in Bulgaria

09 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

BLAGOEVGRAD, Bulgaria, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American University in Bulgaria (AUBG) announces that Dr. Margee Ensign is appointed the university's new President. AUBG is a U.S. and EU accredited institution whose mission is to educate democratic citizens for leadership, service, and personal and professional success. Located in Bulgaria, at the heart of Western civilizations, AUBG plays a crucial role in shaping the ethical and democratic leaders of tomorrow.

Continue Reading
Dr. Margee Ensign
Dr. Margee Ensign

"I am excited that we will be working with such an accomplished administrator and world-renowned scholar like Margee Ensign," Board Chair Michael Marvin said. "Dr. Ensign's exceptional track record from her three previous presidencies uniquely positions her to lead AUBG during this exciting phase for our university. With unwavering confidence in her exemplary leadership, I believe we will reach new heights and successfully achieve our ambitious 5-year Strategic Plan for Impact and Growth."

Dr. Margee Ensign brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Dr. Ensign served as president at Dickinson College in the United States and the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Adamawa State. Before joining AUBG, she served as president of the United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) in Nairobi, Kenya. Under her leadership, USIU-A saw significant growth in enrollment and fundraising, along with enhanced academic innovation and community engagement. She is an inspiring leader, an experienced fundraiser, and an excellent communicator.

"I am thrilled and honored to be the new president of AUBG at such an important time for the university and look forward to working with all the outstanding faculty, students, and staff to expand AUBG's critical role in the country and region." Dr. Ensign said.

Dr. Ensign's presidency will begin on September 1, 2023.

AUBG is a premier university in Central and Eastern Europe offering outstanding American-style education recognized in both the U.S. and the EU. The university offers 13 BA programs and an Executive MBA program. With its hands-on programs, students and faculty from 50+ countries, world-class campus, and 30 student clubs, AUBG empowers young people to become the leaders of tomorrow. The dual diploma guarantees great employment prospects proven by the #1 spot in career success according to the National Ranking System.

Related Link:
https://www.aubg.edu

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE American University in Bulgaria

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.