AUBG APPOINTS ACCOMPLISHED ADMINISTRATOR AND WORLD-RENOWNED SCHOLAR, DR. MARGEE ENSIGN, AS NEW PRESIDENT

BLAGOEVGRAD, Bulgaria, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American University in Bulgaria (AUBG) announces that Dr. Margee Ensign is appointed the university's new President. AUBG is a U.S. and EU accredited institution whose mission is to educate democratic citizens for leadership, service, and personal and professional success. Located in Bulgaria, at the heart of Western civilizations, AUBG plays a crucial role in shaping the ethical and democratic leaders of tomorrow.

Dr. Margee Ensign

"I am excited that we will be working with such an accomplished administrator and world-renowned scholar like Margee Ensign," Board Chair Michael Marvin said. "Dr. Ensign's exceptional track record from her three previous presidencies uniquely positions her to lead AUBG during this exciting phase for our university. With unwavering confidence in her exemplary leadership, I believe we will reach new heights and successfully achieve our ambitious 5-year Strategic Plan for Impact and Growth."

Dr. Margee Ensign brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Dr. Ensign served as president at Dickinson College in the United States and the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Adamawa State. Before joining AUBG, she served as president of the United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) in Nairobi, Kenya. Under her leadership, USIU-A saw significant growth in enrollment and fundraising, along with enhanced academic innovation and community engagement. She is an inspiring leader, an experienced fundraiser, and an excellent communicator.

"I am thrilled and honored to be the new president of AUBG at such an important time for the university and look forward to working with all the outstanding faculty, students, and staff to expand AUBG's critical role in the country and region." Dr. Ensign said.

Dr. Ensign's presidency will begin on September 1, 2023.

AUBG is a premier university in Central and Eastern Europe offering outstanding American-style education recognized in both the U.S. and the EU. The university offers 13 BA programs and an Executive MBA program. With its hands-on programs, students and faculty from 50+ countries, world-class campus, and 30 student clubs, AUBG empowers young people to become the leaders of tomorrow. The dual diploma guarantees great employment prospects proven by the #1 spot in career success according to the National Ranking System.

Related Link:

https://www.aubg.edu

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE American University in Bulgaria