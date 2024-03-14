Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) is the First in the U.S. to Implement Abbott's Newest & Most Advanced Laboratory Technology

AUBURN, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) is the first institution in the United States to integrate Abbott's Alinity h‐series into the ACH Core Laboratory. This cutting-edge hematology automation system is set to transform the capabilities of the Auburn Laboratory. The new system will facilitate the seamless measurement of complete blood counts, a crucial healthcare test widely ordered for patients.

Abbott’s Alinity h‐series hematology automation system Auburn Community Hospital's Core Laboratory Team

In addition to conducting complete blood counts, this new system will have significant benefits for our physicians and patients allowing for increased specificity in the screening of numerous disorders such as infections, anemia, immune system diseases, and blood cancers. Not only will the Lab offer complete blood counts but will do this with increased accuracy, speed and efficiency, and places the ACH Core Lab on the level of the largest and most prestigious healthcare institutions and clinical laboratories in the world.

The ACH Laboratory has been working with Abbott on securing this new technology for over two years and has a long and established relationship with Abbott. The ACH Core Lab has been recognized by the Joint Commission and the Department of Health for its high level of performance, including an exceptionally high volume of tests performed annually, and maintaining operations during the pandemic while carrying out thousands of tests and allowing necessary surgeries to continue, while keeping patients and employees safe.

This new system is particularly important to ACH because the hospital will open a comprehensive cancer center this month and will be breaking ground soon for the Auburn Heart Institute. "These patient groups, known for their complex blood samples, pose challenges in analysis and this advanced technology promises enhanced accuracy and efficiency which will allow for healthcare professionals treating cardiology patients or cancer patients better data to care for patients right in our own backyard," stated Ronald Kirshner, MD, and Chair of the Auburn Heart Institute.

By securing this latest technology the ACH Lab will have the capability to process 119 CBCs per hour, and the Alinity HS slide maker stainer automates and standardizes the formerly manual blood smear creation process. This innovation holds particular significance in labs where time, resources, and staff are under strain. The Abbott Alinity systems are also designed for efficiency, conducting more tests in less space, delivering faster test results, and minimizing human errors—all contributing to improved care for a greater number of patients.

"This investment by ACH is significant because it is another example of how a rural community hospital can be a model for other institutions who are committed to offering the best care for patients. Our lab, now equipped with cutting-edge technology, empowers physicians with swift and accurate information, facilitating timely communication with patients eagerly awaiting results," affirmed Scott Berlucchi, President & CEO of ACH.

John Bagenski, Technical Director of the ACH Core Laboratory, expressed excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to be the inaugural laboratory in the country integrating this state-of-the-art hematology testing technology. ACH and Abbott share a longstanding commitment to enhancing patient care at every life stage. With the implementation of the Abbott system in Auburn, we are positioned to elevate the standard of quality care in our community and across New York state."

Jessica Giacona, ACH Core Laboratory Supervisor stated that "Securing this new system is an impressive accomplishment because we are the first laboratory in the country to integrate this technology into our facility, and it is meaningful recognition of the quality of our lab and the amazing team that works here."

Bagenski, Giacona, and the team collaborated with Abbott for several months, seamlessly integrating the new system into the ACH lab and undergoing comprehensive training on the Alinity-h system at Abbott's Training Center in Dallas, Texas.

Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) is a not-for-profit, 99-bed acute care facility with a mission to provide compassionate quality care to our community. ACH is the sole provider of acute and general hospital services in Cayuga County and the surrounding areas located in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York including one of the highest rated 80-bed Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center in the state.

