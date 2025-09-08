Auburn University appoints former Space Development Agency head as Director of Space Innovation

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University is reaching for the stars again with the announcement of the hiring of Derek Tournear, former director of the Space Development Agency (SDA), as its inaugural director of space innovation.

The position, which will be located in Auburn's Washington D.C.-based office, will report to Jonathan Pettus, executive director of Auburn's Applied Research Institute in Huntsville.

Tournear's appointment is effective Sept. 8.

"We are thrilled to add someone to our team with the pedigree and background of Derek Tournear," said Chris Roberts, Auburn University president. "It is exciting to have his expertise and knowledge base leading us in this new position."

Tournear was named as the inaugural director of the Space Development Agency when it was established in March 2019. The SDA is recognized as the Department of Defense's constructive disruptor for space acquisition, delivering much-needed space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through development, fielding and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. In this role, he grew the agency from 15 employees to more than 350 in four years, and he delivered six satellites in less than one year, 28 in less than two years and another 160 satellites in four years. He also grew the budget from $20 million to $4.5 billion while taking the lead within the U.S. Space Force at delivering warfighting capabilities. For his efforts, he was recognized as "The Change Agent" within the Department of Defense.

"This is a home run hire for Auburn," said Steve Taylor, Auburn University senior vice president for research and economic development. "Derek will play a critical role for Auburn, particularly with our space and defense partners, as the state of Alabama assumes an even more important role in securing our nation."

Tournear previously held leadership roles in industry, most recently as director of space and intelligence research and development at Harris Corporation (now L3Harris Technologies). Prior to industry, he held program management positions at the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). He also has professional experience at the Los Alamos National Laboratory managing intelligence and defense programs.

"Derek is a welcomed addition to our Applied Research Institute," said Mario Eden, dean of Auburn's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. "He brings a depth of experience and is a familiar and trusted face to many of our strategic partners and friends in the space and defense industries."

Tournear earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and his doctorate of physics from Stanford University. In 2010 he received an Outstanding Alumnus award from Purdue, and in 2008 was presented the DARPA award for Outstanding Accomplishments in a Systems Technology Area. He is a 2011 and 2020 recipient of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service, and a 2012 recipient of the Office of Director of National Intelligence Award for Exceptional Public Service. Additionally, Tournear is the recipient of a 2021 Space News Award, 2021 Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Award, 2021 Wash 100 Award, as well as the 2022 Aviation Week Laureate. He was selected for the Senior Executive Service in 2019.

"It is an honor and a privilege to join the Auburn Family in this exciting new role," Tournear said. "Auburn has a national reputation for being a leading institution for research and instruction in the space and defense fields, and I am humbled to be a part of it."

SOURCE Auburn University-College of Engineering