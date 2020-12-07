Auburn University debuts $22 million state-of-the-art structural engineering laboratory

Located at the corner of West Samford Avenue and Shug Jordan Parkway, the 42,000-square-foot Advanced Structural Engineering Laboratory, or ASEL, includes a high bay laboratory with a strong wall and strong floor specially engineered to handle extreme structural testing loads; a geotechnical chamber within the strong floor; a concrete materials research and testing laboratory; wind testing capabilities that can replicate hurricane-level loads; and faculty and graduate student spaces.

Another attractive aspect? Ease of access. Due to its location, the university's previous structural testing laboratory in the Harbert Center could only accommodate elements up to 40 feet in length. The new facility allows for elements up to 140 feet long.

Additionally, the new lab's floor is twice as large and features anchor points that hold more than 10 times the load as the floor in the previous lab. The former structural laboratory in the Harbert Center will be repurposed for other academic and research use.

But the ASEL's most unique feature may be the 4,700-cubic-foot geotechnical test chamber within the strong floor footprint—one of the few test chambers in the nation included in a university laboratory—that will allow the department's geotechnical researchers to conduct testing on foundations, anchorages and towers previously only possible in the field.

"In addition to helping us secure research grants and projects, the ASEL will help us to recruit the best faculty and the best students," Nowak said.

Steve Taylor, Engineering's associate dean for research, agrees.

"We now offer one of the best laboratories in the country—if not the best," Taylor said. "If I'm a student who wants to be a structural engineer, this is the best place to go to school in the nation."

Photos of the ASEL can be found here: https://aub.ie/w2nsfD.

About the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering

The Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University has a long and rich tradition of excellence in engineering education, consistently ranking among the top engineering institutions in the country. Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs.

SOURCE Auburn University-College of Engineering

Related Links

www.eng.auburn.edu

