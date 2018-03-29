Auburn University To Hire 500 Tenure-Track Faculty

"Our vision for Auburn is to become a world-class academic, research and service university in the true spirit of our land-grant heritage," said Leath. "The strategy and initiatives launched today are designed to position Auburn as an undisputed go-to destination for that special caliber of student, faculty, staff and development partner driven to make a meaningful impact on the state of Alabama, the nation and the world."

Auburn Provost Bill Hardgrave noted that the expansion of Auburn's faculty will have an overwhelmingly positive impact on the university's land-grant mission of education, research and outreach. "By strategically increasing our faculty, we are strengthening our commitment to providing the highest quality programs while building a unique community of scholars. Our students will benefit from heightened engagement with a broader cadre of faculty working across disciplines to expand and drive our educational, research and outreach initiatives."

Auburn has current enrollment of 29,776 full-time students. There are no current plans to measurably increase undergraduate student enrollment. New graduate student enrollment initiatives are being planned to grow doctoral student admissions in support of the announced faculty expansion. The total number of tenured and tenure-track faculty is expected to grow from 1,144 in 2018 to an estimated 1,250 by 2022 after accounting for typical faculty retirement and attrition patterns.

Government and economic development leaders expressed their support for the new hiring initiatives and Auburn's commitment to outreach and engagement.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Dr. Steven Leath as he serves as the 19th president of Auburn University," said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. "Dr. Leath genuinely cares for others and seeks to make a positive difference in our world. As a visionary and innovative leader, he will honor Auburn's past and move our fine institution into a new era of prosperity and excellence."

"Dr. Leath has a deep appreciation for the pivotal role strong research universities play in development," noted Steve R. Spencer, president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. "They create environments that leading industries need to thrive and attract a talented workforce, and they are crucial to attracting top students, graduates and businesses and keeping them in the State. Through Dr. Leath's vision and leadership, we look forward to even more productive collaboration with Auburn that will help drive Alabama's future prosperity and growth."

According to the 2017 Auburn University Economic Impact Study, the Auburn University system and its alumni contributed $5.4 billion to the economy of the State of Alabama in 2016-2017. The study estimates that Auburn's impact is responsible for creating some 25,826 jobs in Alabama during that timeframe in addition to the university's own direct employment.

Learn more online about engaging with Auburn.

About Auburn

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 29,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact. Auburn's mission to educate, discover and collaborate drives its expanding impact on the world. www.auburn.edu

Video of Dr. Leath's speech will be posted later today at www.auburn.edu/AuburnInspires.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auburn-university-to-hire-500-tenure-track-faculty-300621799.html

SOURCE Auburn University

Related Links

http://www.auburn.edu

