Auburn University's Applied Research Institute Expands Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities with CF3D Enterprise Cell

COEUR D' ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University has expanded its advanced manufacturing capabilities with the purchase of a CF3D Enterprise® cell from Continuous Composites. The system has been installed at the Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus, strengthening the facility's role within the region's fast-growing hypersonic development ecosystem.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Auburn's investment in next-generation composite manufacturing. CF3D Enterprise and the market leading CF3D Studio™ software provides Auburn with the capability to manufacture high performance continuous-fiber composite structures that support research programs focused on the biggest challenges in Aerospace and Defense.

Located on a nine-acre site in Cummings Research Park and minutes from Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9, the Huntsville campus is surrounded by defense primes, aerospace partners, and organizations driving national-priority programs. The facility houses the Auburn University Applied Research Institute and includes configurable laboratories, modeling and simulation environments, secure research areas, and dedicated workspaces for interns and graduate researchers. It serves as Huntsville's primary connection to the university's research programs and technical capabilities.

Auburn's Huntsville team views the CF3D Enterprise as both a research tool and a strategic capability. Its integration aligns with the area's growing focus on hypersonics, where advanced composite architectures are essential for thermal performance and structural efficiency The system also strengthens Auburn's collaboration with Continuous Composites on hypersonic initiatives and supports the university's engagement with government, industry, and defense partners. Auburn's proven ability to execute high impact applied research makes them an outstanding partner for advancing this technology.

"Huntsville continues to be the gravitational center of hypersonic development in the United States, and Auburn is investing where it matters," said Steve Starner, CEO of Continuous Composites. "The addition of a CF3D Enterprise cell gives Auburn and its partners a modern composite manufacturing capability and a toolset to explore structural concepts that were previously out of reach."

The installation enables Auburn researchers to work directly with the surrounding defense community, accelerating prototyping workflows and applied materials research. Students and faculty also gain hands-on experience with digital composite manufacturing, a growing requirement across aerospace and defense programs.

"Auburn's presence in Huntsville places us in the center of national-priority programs," said Luke Boyer, Ph.D., Lead Principal Research Engineer and Advanced Manufacturing Team Lead. "Integrating CF3D into our capabilities expands our support for hypersonic development and gives partners the ability to study structural concepts grounded in real manufacturing data."

Continuous Composites will host a CF3D Tech Tour at Auburn University's Huntsville Research and Innovation Center on March 11, 2026. The event will operate at a Distro C classification level and will bring together aerospace OEMs, defense primes, research institutions, and government stakeholders for technical discussions, demonstrations, and a firsthand look at the CF3D Enterprise Cell. If you would like to receive an invitation, please fill out this form to be added to the invitation list. Additional details will be shared soon.

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites is advancing the future of composite manufacturing with CF3D, its patented Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology. By integrating fiber steering, advanced materials, and automated manufacturing, CF3D enables high-performance structures with exceptional design agility for aerospace, defense, and UAV applications.

About the Auburn University Applied Research Institute

The Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus extends the university's applied research mission into Huntsville, AL, one of the nation's most concentrated defense and aerospace corridors. The campus connects Auburn faculty, students, and research programs with government agencies, industry partners, and technology developers who rely on advanced engineering, materials, and manufacturing expertise. By supporting collaborative projects and providing on-site access to Auburn's technical capabilities, the Applied Research Institute plays a key role in accelerating innovation for national defense and other high-impact sectors.

