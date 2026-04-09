Auburn's College of Education rises in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Graduate Schools ranking

AUBURN, Ala., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn University's College of Education is once again listed among the nation's top public and private schools for graduate education programs, with the college posting a notable rise in this year's U.S. News & World Report rankings.

In the newly released 2026 Best Graduate Schools report, Auburn climbed 26 spots to No. 74 among 270 institutions recognized for excellence in graduate education.

"This year's ranking further reflects our College of Education's strong placement among top peers in the country," said Jeffrey Fairbrother, dean and Wayne T. Smith Distinguished Professor of Auburn's College of Education. "It is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our faculty, staff and students who work tirelessly to advance our mission of building a better future for all."

U.S. News evaluated education schools on research activity, academic excellence of entering students, faculty resources and peer assessments from education school deans and hiring professionals.

"The 2026 Best Graduate Schools rankings are designed to provide those pursuing an advanced degree with a wealth of data to inform their academic choices and to help them as they evaluate their post-college options," said LaMont Jones, managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "Achieving a top rank signifies a program demonstrates strong performance across key metrics – from faculty resources and research activity to graduate employment and student selectivity – which ultimately serves those seeking the best possible graduate education."

The latest ranking continues a strong year for Auburn's College of Education. In January, U.S. News ranked the college No. 18 nationwide in the Best Online Program category among colleges of education — the seventh‑highest score when factoring in ties — based on student engagement, faculty credentials, services and technologies.

These recognitions come as the college celebrates major milestones, including last year's launch of the college's new Doctor of Physical Therapy program and the opening of a new 167,000‑square‑foot, state‑of‑the‑art College of Education Building at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Duncan Drive.

SOURCE Auburn University College of Education