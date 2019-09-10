Aucerna Acquires Micotan Software

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucerna, the global energy industry's leading provider of solutions for integrated planning, execution, and reserves today announced it has acquired Micotan software, creators of the popular well life cycle management tool, Generwell™.

With this acquisition, Aucerna brings added capability to its well delivery execution solution and expands its market leadership in the areas of integrated capital management and operational planning for the E&P industry.

"The team at Micotan possesses unmatched experience and expertise in the field of well delivery planning and execution," said Wayne Sim, CEO of Aucerna. "Generwell was built on that experience, and today represents nearly two decades of operator-driven innovation."

Micotan was founded in 2002 with a mission to solve the major data management, workflow, and communication problems that still affect many operators in upstream oil and gas. Today, more than 25 petroleum companies rely on their software across North America.

Chris McPhee, president of Micotan, expressed excitement for the deal: "Micotan's success is rooted in innovative technology and amazing customer experiences. Our passion for service is shared by the Aucerna team."

Chris went on to say, "We also share the same vision, to transform the E&P industry by breaking down departmental silos and connecting people, data and workflows across the organization. Aucerna is tackling this problem head-on, and we are proud to now be a part of turning that steadfast vision into reality."

Over the long term, Aucerna intends to converge the functionality of its next-generation capital management and operational planning platform, Aucerna Execute, with Generwell™ to form a single cloud-based solution. The company says it will continue to maintain and support Generwell™ implementations for the foreseeable future.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Torys LLP were legal advisors to Aucerna. Borden Ladner Gervais was legal advisor to Micotan.

Learn more about Aucerna at www.aucerna.com

About Aucerna

Aucerna is the energy industry's leading provider of solutions for integrated planning, execution, and reserves. The company is a global source of technology and expertise for the energy industry. Aucerna proudly serves a broad array of customers, from super-majors and emerging operators to energy investors, consultants and education institutions. Aucerna solutions are deployed in every region of the globe, helping companies make better investment decisions by connecting the people and the data of the modern energy industry.

About Micotan

Micotan is a leading provider of petroleum management solutions for the E&P industry. Founded in 2002, Micotan is the creator of Generwell™, an integrated data, workflow, scheduling, and reporting tool used by more than twenty-five operators across North America. From geologists and engineers to executives and CEOs, Micotan gives decision-makers the exact information they need, right when they need it, with software designed to keep every team in the know.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Greene, SVP Marketing - Aucerna

info@aucerna.com

Related Files

Effective-Well-Delivery_by_Aucerna.pdf

Related Links

Aucerna Execute

Aucerna Execution Solutions

SOURCE Aucerna

Related Links

http://www.aucerna.com

