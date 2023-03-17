AUCTION: 168' Trinity Tri-Deck Superyacht, Bidding April 21st

Opportunity to acquire and complete an unfinished American-built superyacht, ensuring faster delivery than other new construction contracts

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boathouse Auctions, the first and only fully integrated, online yacht-auction platform connecting prequalified buyers with motivated sellers, is hosting an online auction April 21st – 25th for the partially constructed custom project from one of the most renowned American superyacht builders. The 168' Trinity Tri-Deck motoryacht represents a rare opportunity to significantly save on costs and build time while still changing the configuration to suit personal tastes.

Designed as a luxury six-stateroom motoryacht, the semi-displacement 168' Trinity Tri-Deck has a top speed of 18.7 knots, Bahamian draft of under 8 feet, less than 500 GT, and was constructed with ABS oversight and standards. The auction includes hull and superstructure modules, 2- 130kw Northern lights generators, bow thruster, Quantum central hydraulic system, fins, and a complete design and engineering package. Currently in secure storage in Gulfport, Mississippi and surveyed in February of this year, the yacht is for sale thanks to a strong partnership between John Dane, the former president of Trinity Yachts, and Michael Joyce, the central listing agent with Hargrave Yacht Brokerage, in collaboration with Boathouse Auctions.

The yacht ceased construction during the Great Recession, with Dane retaining ownership of it following the sale of Trinity Yachts in 2015. The aluminum hull and superstructure are nearly complete, with the entire superyacht estimated at 20 percent complete.

Besides the reduced timeline to take delivery, the 168' Trinity Tri-Deck motoryacht auction is a streamlined, simplified process. The sale comes not only with extensive parts and machinery, but also the surveyor's well-organized, detailed report, plus total project costs to date and the estimated cost to complete the project based on bids from qualified international shipyards. The result is a "turnkey" deal, with buyers having all of the information necessary to make a well-informed decision.

In its 27 years of business, Trinity Yachts developed 27 different designs ranging from 97 feet (29 meters) to 254 feet (77.5 meters) in both aluminum and steel. It delivered more than 50 fully custom yachts, which are still found around the globe. The yachts are associated with seaworthiness, speed, superior engineering, and exquisite interiors, additionally being recipients of numerous industry awards.

"To address common concerns about how to get a yacht like this finished, the original Trinity Yachts design and engineering team can help complete the remaining drawings," says Boathouse Auctions' Director, Jack Mahoney. "They wish to see this project completed successfully, regardless of which shipyard the buyer selects for final construction. In addition, suggestions and advice for completion are available upon request."

The online auction begins on April 21, with bidding remaining open through April 25.

