Auction Direct USA of Raleigh Highlights Availability of Some of the Safest Used Small SUVs on the Market

The Safest-Rated SUVs Are Available at Auction Direct USA

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction Direct USA of Raleigh is proud to spotlight its selection of used small SUVs, recognized among the safest vehicles in their class. With many models earning top honors from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the dealership continues its commitment to helping North Carolina drivers find reliable, confidence-inspiring vehicles at exceptional value.

Safety is a top priority for many used vehicle shoppers, especially those searching for an SUV that can handle daily commuting, family travel, and weekend adventures. Auction Direct USA of Raleigh offers access to several small and compact SUVs that have earned IIHS Top Safety Pick+ recognition, demonstrating strong crash-test performance and advanced safety technology.

IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Small SUVs Available at Auction Direct USA of Raleigh

Shoppers visiting Auction Direct USA of Raleigh may find a variety of highly rated small SUVs, including:

Genesis GV60

This refined compact electric SUV prioritizes occupant protection while delivering a modern design and advanced safety systems. Its strong safety performance makes it an appealing option for drivers interested in an upscale used EV.

Honda HR-V

Known for its practicality and efficiency, the Honda HR-V combines easy maneuverability with impressive safety credentials, making it a dependable choice for urban and suburban drivers alike.

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona offers a small footprint without sacrificing safety. Well-suited for city driving, it delivers solid occupant protection in a stylish, versatile package.

Hyundai Tucson

For drivers who want a bit more interior space, the Hyundai Tucson balances comfort, versatility, and safety. Its reputation makes it a popular option among compact SUV shoppers.

Kia Sportage

With a modern design and a strong safety reputation, the Kia Sportage stands out as a practical compact SUV offering everyday usability and advanced safety features.

Mazda CX-30 and Mazda CX-50

Mazda earns multiple spots on the IIHS list with these two models. Both offer responsive handling, thoughtful design, and strong safety performance for drivers who value an engaging driving experience.

Subaru Forester

A longtime favorite among safety-conscious buyers, the Subaru Forester emphasizes driver awareness and balanced design, making it a dependable small SUV option.

A Trusted Destination for Safe Used SUVs in Raleigh

Auction Direct USA of Raleigh carefully selects vehicles that meet high standards for quality, reliability, and safety. By offering access to used SUVs recognized by the IIHS, the dealership helps customers shop with confidence while enjoying competitive pricing and a transparent buying experience.

Drivers searching for one of the safest used SUVs in Raleigh, North Carolina, are encouraged to explore the dealership's current inventory online or visit in person to learn more about available models and safety features.

About Auction Direct USA of Raleigh

Auction Direct USA of Raleigh is a trusted used vehicle dealership serving the Triangle area and beyond. The dealership offers a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles, transparent pricing, and a customer-focused approach designed to make car buying simple and stress-free.

