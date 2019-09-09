Auction Features Appearance of Ian Fleming's 007 Inspiration: Songwriter Hoagy Carmichael

YONKERS, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest private collections of music autographed by top twentieth-century songwriter Hoagy Carmichael – Ian Fleming's stated basis for James Bond's face – will appear in Cohasco's Sept. 24th auction. Among 36 Carmichael lots are rare signed copies of some of his most-recorded songs of all time, "Georgia On My Mind," "Heart and Soul," "The Nearness Of You," and "Star Dust."

One of 36 pieces of sheet music signed by Ian Fleming's basis for James Bond's face, Hoagy Carmichael. Bond buffs may be intrigued by 007's modeling on the writer of hit songs "Star Dust," "Heart and Soul," and "Georgia On My Mind." Cohasco Auction of Sept. 24, lots 8-1 through 8-61. Est. $150 per lot and up. http://cohascodpc.com/cat68/cat68-auction.html 1853 poster for runaway slave Gasaway Greenleaf, seeking freedom at the door of Washington, D.C. With manuscript document of his Maryland slaveholder, authorizing arrest (request separate image). A pairing of poster and manuscript document is rarely encountered; these were believed used in Gasaway's subsequent trial. Cohasco Auction of Sept. 24, lot 5-4. Est. $6500-9000. http://cohascodpc.com/cat68/cat68-auction.html

Little-known trivia reveals that Carmichael was the basis for Ian Fleming's original description of James Bond. Casino Royale introduced 007 to the world as "very good looking. He reminds me rather of Hoagy Carmichael..." (page 49). The only other Fleming book describing Bond's face appeared two years later, in Moonraker (chapter 14): "rather like Hoagy Carmichael in a way. That black hair falling down over the right eyebrow. Much the same bones...."

By the time Ian Fleming penned the first James Bond book in 1953, Carmichael was one of America's most prolific lyricists and composers. His handsome look and romantic flair shaped Fleming's visualization of 007.

One of Carmichael's 36 songs in the auction - signed above his photo on its cover - would especially appeal to a globe-trotting secret agent: "Hong Kong Blues" laments the man "Who got 'rrested down in old Hong Kong...Now he's bobbin' the piano just to raise the price of a ticket to the land of the free...."

Other auction offerings include dozens of songs autographed by the composers of "Dancing in the Dark," "When You Wish Upon a Star," "Home on the Range," "Body and Soul," and more.

All were signed personally for noted high-society orchestra leader Lee Maxfield. Music signed by Carmichael is seldom encountered on the market. (Preauction estimates $150 per lot and up)

Among 500 other lots of historical documents and collectibles in 29 categories:

Document in the hand of American spy Noah Phelps of Connecticut , receiving £342 to pay soldiers. One of the first documented espionage agents to spearhead a major mission for the incipient United States , at Ticonderoga , he crossed paths with Benedict Arnold . ( $750 -950)

Hawaiian newspaper, 1843, reporting England's annexation of Hong Kong , "the center of foreign influence on China...The island is barren and hilly...." ( $375 -450)

A rare pair: Reward poster for runaway slave Gasaway Greenleaf, escaping to freedom at the door of the nation's capital, 1853 – with manuscript of his Maryland owner, authorizing arrest. ( $5500 -6700)

450-piece archive of the most expensive print advertising campaign up to its time, the Cadillac "jewel series" ads of 1955-62. Portraying "American royalty," the car was presented by top models and photographers, featuring the Cadillac crest crafted from breathtaking jewels. ( $40,000 -60,000)

First printed Jewish sermon in North America , 1773, only recorded on the market a handful of times in the last century. ( $38,000 -48,000)

Fascinating 4-page letter of labor leader Samuel Gompers, 1918, listing his many positions, including the Immigration Restriction League, and Friends of Russian Freedom. ( $300 -375)

Exceedingly rare Revolutionary War document paying a Native American soldier, James Nedson at West Point, 1781. ( $1300 -1700)

A George Washington signed discharge for a private who had "enlisted when a boy," according to his Middlesex County, Conn. history. The document contains links to Benedict Arnold and Lafayette. ( $10,500 -13,000)

A pristine lemon-yellow ticket to impeachment of Pres. Andrew Johnson , unused, with stub. ( $375 -475)

And more.

Bids accepted up to September 24, 2019, 9 PM EST. All items fully described at cohascodpc.com. 160-page printed catalogue available by mail.

Media Contact:

Bob Snyder

Cohasco, Inc.

P.O. Drawer 821 • Yonkers, NY 10702

221365@email4pr.com

http://cohascodpc.com • http://historical.auction/

1-914-476-8500

Established 1946

SOURCE Cohasco, Inc.

Related Links

http://cohascodpc.com

