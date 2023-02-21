Auction Group Owners Bring a New Vision to Their Business

MOULTRIE, Ga., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, Mark and Sheri Manley embarked on a journey to start a new auction company in the Southeastern United States. As their company grew, their mission did as well. That's how their company mission statement was born: "We serve people by providing solutions that make buying and selling simple." The Manleys believe they've built the kind of company that customers can trust, enjoy doing business with, and would be proud to tell their friends they work with.

As of October 1, 2022, the Manleys acquired 100% ownership of the company and rebranded to Wiregrass Auction Group, Inc. The name "Wiregrass" anchors them to the unique qualities of the region of the Southeastern United States that they love dearly. It also allows them to continue using the logo that customers are already familiar with.

Their vision for Wiregrass Auction Group is simple: They will capitalize on their 30+ years of experience in real estate and personal property auctions to grow the company and provide the most trusted, highest quality services available. They will continue delivering assets to buyers in a timely and efficient manner while making the entire process as simple as possible for everyone involved.

In the rebranding, the company name on social media, the bidding app, and the web address for the company changed to www.WiregrassAuctionGroup.com ; but for the customers, nothing changed! They will continue to receive emails and newsletters from the company about upcoming auctions, special events, and announcements.

The future of Wiregrass Auction Group is extremely bright. The company already has multiple auctions scheduled for 2023 that include acreage tracts, business liquidations, and high-quality estates, collectibles, and homes. In addition to the team members that have made the transition, Wiregrass will be adding new faces to the company that share its vision.

The Manleys said they appreciate their clients and customers more than they can ever express and look forward to growing the Wiregrass Auction Group brand with them.

The company has temporarily relocated to 1050 N. Main Street, Moultrie, while they search for a permanent home later this year.

For more information, reach out to the office at (229) 890-2437 and speak to any member of the team.

Media Contact:

Mark Manley

229-890-2437

[email protected]

