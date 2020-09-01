Auction Industry Leader Tim Mast named Tranzon President and CEO

SELMER, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranzon veteran Tim Mast, CAI, AARE, has been tapped as president and CEO of Tranzon, LLC . He will be responsible for the strategic growth and development of Tranzon as well as support of its member companies. Current CEO Tom Saturley, CAI, will remain chairman of the executive committee. The change is effective Tuesday, September 1.

Mast, of Selmer, Tennessee, is a 20-year industry veteran and in recent years has served as executive vice president of Tranzon Asset Advisors, a Tranzon member company. Mast will remain in Selmer.

"Tim served in 2018-2019 as president of the National Auctioneers Association, and after that he was chairman of the NAA board. Having completed those responsibilities, he is in a good position to take on this new challenge," said Saturley, also a former NAA president.

Mast noted that the real estate auction business has remained vibrant, and one of his first priorities will be to prepare the company for an expected surge in business as the Coronavirus pandemic abates.

"COVID has brought significant changes to many segments of our society, and we expect sellers will embrace the Tranzon auction method using our technology and marketing expertise to accomplish their goals on a timely basis. Hopefully, this opportunity will also attract individuals and companies who see the benefit of being a part of this exciting movement," said Mast.

Mast said he will work to grow the business by helping Tranzon franchisees be more successful, bringing on new resources to serve those companies, and bringing new companies into Tranzon. "Depending on the time period, up to 50 percent of our auctions have involved more than one Tranzon affiliate, and one priority is to encourage and facilitate that with even more member companies," he said.

Individuals seeking more information about Tranzon may call 866-872-6966 or visit www.Tranzon.com .

Tranzon LLC was formed in 1997 by a group of real estate auctioneers to develop a nationwide network that revolutionized the way real estate professionals bring buyers and sellers together. The company has conducted tens of thousands of successful commercial and residential auctions for clients including financial institutions, trusts, guardians, estates, and private individuals. Tranzon member companies are independently owned and operated.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Tranzon, LLC

Related Links

http://www.Tranzon.com

