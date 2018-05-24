Auction Napa Valley E-Bidding Opens Sunday, May 27 at Noon PDT

The NVV invests proceeds from Auction Napa Valley, including those generated online, in children's education and community health nonprofits. Dollars raised at the Auction annually touch the lives of more than 100,000 in Napa County during both ordinary and extraordinary times, including last fall's wildfires.

The Barrel Auction component of E-bidding provides 110 unique opportunities to be one of ten people to acquire a 12-bottle case of wine from many of Napa Valley's most sought-after (and often-allocated) wines. Upon release, these distinctive Napa Valley wines are sent directly to the winning bidders from the cellar door.

Reading the descriptions of the Barrel Auction wines is a primer in the many nuances that go into quality winemaking: vineyard sources, unique aging protocols, grape variety characteristics and particular winemaking styles.

The 150 E-Auction lots are another way to gain coveted Napa Valley wines, providing valued additions to personal wine cellars, along with private tours, tastings, meals, outdoor excursions and accommodations typically not available to the public.

"Bidding on the E-Auction is an exemplary way to connect with wineries big and small through cultivated experiences and wines that would be difficult to stumble upon on one's own," noted Justin Preiser, co-chair of the E-Auction Subcommittee and proprietor of Shadowbox Cellars.

Examples of E-Auction lots:

Instant wine cellar with 24-bottle collection

Private meal in a secluded, vineyard view location with ground transportation for 8

Harvest participation experience, with lunch for 4

Private cooking class, wine tasting and lunch for 8

Stays at five-star resorts and secluded winery guest houses

Chef and sommelier coming to a home anywhere in the U.S. to prepare a wine pairing meal for 8

Interested bidders can visit auctionnapavalley.org to register as an E-bidder. Follow the conversation at #auctionnapavalley.

About Auction Napa Valley

Since 1981, Auction Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners' (NVV) annual community fundraiser, has utilized the worldwide reputation of Napa Valley wines and the scenic beauty of the region to enhance the health and wellbeing of the Napa County community. To date, the NVV has invested $180 million from Auction Napa Valley proceeds in local nonprofit organizations. Learn more at auctionnapavalley.org.

About the Napa Valley Vintners

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more at napavintners.com.

Contact:

Cate Conniff

707.968.4229

cconniff@napavintners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auction-napa-valley-e-bidding-opens-sunday-may-27-at-noon-pdt-300654707.html

SOURCE Napa Valley Vintners

