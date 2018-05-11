Auction of ECOT Assets and Real Estate On Schedule with May 11 Start Date

Kruse is also president of Gryphon Auction Group, which is auctioning the assets online at www.ecotauction.com and the real estate at www.ecotcre.com. The real estate is being offered in conjunction with Zane Fry of Cushman & Wakefield and Borror, Inc., the auction firm's affiliate brokerage.

"The media and government attention has been focused on the servers used by the school, but those are not included in the auction. Due to this, the auction is proceeding on schedule. Assets include a great deal of like-new furniture, printers, projectors, office supplies, shop equipment and other items that were used in the day-to-day operation," said Kruse.

ECOT was Ohio's largest online charter school and reportedly had 12,000 students enrolled for the 2017-2018 school year. However, the Department of Education and State Auditor have alleged that the numbers were inflated.

The headquarters building, just off the intersection of U.S. 23 and Interstate 270, is a 138,457-square-foot facility originally built as Southland Mall and sits on 26.5 acres. "After ECOT acquired the building, it underwent a full renovation and now has attractive, modern space for public meetings, corporate offices, board rooms and training facilities," said Kruse.

The online auction is open for bidding until midday on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Individuals with questions, including those seeking to inspect the facility, may visit www.ecotauction.com and www.ecotcre.com or call 614-885-0010.

Gryphon USA, Ltd. is a multi-faceted asset management and liquidation firm focusing on the operations and dissolution of single assets through and including entire companies. Gryphon maintains a receivership and asset management group, commercial asset auction group and, in conjunction with Borror, Inc. a real estate auction practice.

