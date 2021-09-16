Auction of Montgomery County farmland set for October

HILLSBORO, Ill., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 736 acres of productive Montgomery County farmland will be offered at auction Oct. 21, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the land and conducting the auction.

The land will be offered in 14 tracts ranging from eight to 85 acres. "The land is almost all tillable, and the buyer will have access for the 2022 crop season," said Brad Horrall, who is managing the auction for Schrader. "It includes grain storage, a pole barn with electricity, and extensive road frontage," he said.

The property is located at the junction of Illinois Route 127 and Illinois Route 185 on the south side of Hillsboro.

"The location is excellent, approximately an hour from metro St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois. Bidders will be able to make offers on any tract or combination of tracts, or on the entirety, so bidders will be able to obtain just those tracts that meet their needs," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

Schrader personnel will be available at The Event Center of Montgomery County on Tuesday, September 21 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Thursday, Oct. 7 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to accommodate inspections and provide detailed information about the property.

The auction will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at The Event Center of Montgomery County. Internet bidding will be available by prior arrangement one week before the auction.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

