Auction of Washington Wines Announces 2021 Lineup of Online, Virtual and Small-scale In-person Events

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction of Washington Wines (AWW), a nonprofit devoted to advancing awareness of the Washington wine industry, today announced its lineup of events for the 2021 season. After moving to virtual and online events last year, AWW is maintaining a largely online format while bringing back in-person events in smaller, more intimate settings.

This year, AWW will host the Private Barrel Auction from April 19-20, a Wine & Music Week from May 18-23 and its 34th annual week of August events from Aug. 10-16.

"2021 is a fresh start — one I believe we all looked forward to — so it seemed like the perfect time to recommit to the community that supports us," said Jamie Peha, executive director of AWW. "We're proud to be a champion for the Washington wine industry, and it is our goal to inspire the world to experience all that our region has to offer."

Private Barrel Auction, April 19-20

Kicking off the year of events is the Private Barrel Auction for the trade, held virtually this year, with 30 wineries offering five-case lots for exclusive ownership. Look for a series of winemaker interviews via Zoom, hosted by wine expert Dr. Owen Bargreen, beginning March 2.

Wine & Music Week, May 18-23

This May, AWW is proud to present its Wine & Music Week, which will take place online and in Washington wine country. The week will kick off with a virtual concert, with additional performances taking place throughout the week. An online auction offers more than 100 bottle lots as well as regional wine and travel experiences. For those who wish to experience Washington wine in stunning environs, AWW will host small wine country dinners as current safety restrictions permit, at [email protected] Bookwalter Wine and Hightower Cellars Vineyard. Details on the musicians and wineries involved will be announced soon.

Online Auction and Virtual Gala, Aug. 10-16

In August, AWW will host both an Online Auction and Virtual Gala, providing a variety of experiences for Washington wine lovers. The Online "Silent" Auction from Aug. 10-16 will feature over 150 auction lots from Washington wineries to include exclusive bottles, wine travel, and culinary and wine experiences.

The main event is the Virtual Gala on Saturday, Aug. 14, which will feature up to 20 one-of-a-kind live auction lots. For the second year supporters may bring the Gala home by purchasing Gala-in-a-Box dinners from local chefs or special Washington wine bundles to enhance the at-home experience.

New this year, AWW is adding mini-Gala dinners. Luxury winemaker dinners will be held at four premier Seattle-Woodinville area wineries and follow all social distancing and safety regulations. Celebrated local chefs will present multi-course and wine-paired dinner experiences. Each location will boast select live auction lots, exclusive tastings and surprises.

In addition to this news, AWW welcomes Stacy and Greg Lill of Chateau Lill & Lill Family Wines and Emeritus DeLille Cellars, as community co-chairs for 2021. They join existing industry co-chairs, Gretchen and John Bookwalter of J. Bookwalter Wines. As co-chairs, they aim to promote the 2021 AWW season of events with the goal of supporting the symbiotic partnership built between AWW, Seattle Children's and the WSU Viticulture and Enology program.

For more information about AWW and updates about bidding registration, please visit https://auctionofwawines.org/.

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $52 million to benefit Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research, Seattle Children's and the AWW Industry Grant. AWW is listed in the top five wine charity auctions in the U.S. by Wine Spectator. AWW's mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. Key supporters for the 2021 season of events include Ste Michelle Wine Estates, The Seattle Times, and Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits. For more information, visit www.AuctionofWaWines.org.

