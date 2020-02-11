Auction of Washington Wines Awards $15,000 to Support Adult Education in the Yakima Valley

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction of Washington Wines (AWW) today announced it will award its 2019 Industry Grant of $15,000 to La Casa Hogar, a community organization which connects and educates Latina families in Yakima Valley, Wash. The grant will support La Casa Hogar's Adult Education Programs for farmworkers, including wine grape pickers, growers and wine producers, as well as their families.

La Casa Hogar primarily serves people in Yakima county, but also touches Kittitas, Grant and Chelan counties. Its Adult Education program includes six levels of English classes, civic engagement, leadership development, pre-GED, health and nutrition and Spanish and English language exchange. Annually, over 700 individuals are served across adult education, early learning and citizenship programs. By investing in education, La Casa Hogar promotes educational equity, access and leadership among Latina communities of Yakima Valley.

"La Casa builds leadership and confidence through partnering with our students in their education and navigation of many of U.S. systems," said Laura Armstrong, executive director of La Casa Hogar. "Through Adult Education and civic engagement, students rebuild their self-confidence that often erodes amidst immigrating to a new community with a different language and culture. Every year, we fundraise the entire budget of this program to continue this work; this grant will go to direct and immediate use in this work."

AWW's Industry Grant Program provides funding and support to organizations that provide services directly affecting Washington state wine grape growers and wine producers.

"Yakima Valley is synonymous with Washington wine, so we're thrilled to be awarding our Industry Grant this year to a program that supports education for workers who make some of our state's most celebrated wines," said Jamie Peha, executive director of Auction of Washington Wines.

Applications for this year's grant program will be accepted between May 1 and November 30, 2020. In an effort to grow support for organizations that support the Washington state wine industry, the AWW board of directors voted to double this year's grant amount to $30,000. For more information, visit www.AuctionofWAWines.org.

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $50 million, benefitting Seattle Children's and Washington State University Wine Science Research. AWW was listed as the top 3 U.S. Charity Auction in the nation by Wine Spectator. Events hosted by AWW give wine lovers the chance to support the Washington wine industry and families in our communities around the region. The 2020 Auction of Washington Wines events will take place August 13-15. For more information, go to www.AuctionofWaWines.org.

About La Casa Hogar

Celebrating 25 years this year, La Casa Hogar's mission is to connect and educate Latina families to transform their lives and the Yakima Valley. Working to build bridges between divided neighborhoods, La Casa Hogar is a safe and trusted space for immigrants on their journeys towards self-empowerment, citizenship, education, and overall igniting self-confidence through leadership and mutual respect. To learn more, please visit http://www.lacasahogar.org/.

