AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES HOSTS PRIVATE BARREL AUCTION WITH ONE-OF-A-KIND WINE LOTS, AUGUST 8

Calling trade and private collectors to bid on 22, one-of-a-kind wines from select winemakers

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction of Washington Wines (AWW), a nonprofit devoted to advancing awareness of the Washington wine industry, announces details for its Virtual Private Barrel Auction August 8th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open to trade and collectors by registration, the online auction will feature 22 premium Washington wineries offering five-case lots for exclusive ownership.

In its seven-year tenure, the Private Barrel Auction has raised more than $1 million dollars for Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology research programs.

"The Private Barrel Auction provides a forward-looking perspective for the Washington Wine industry by giving leading winemakers an opportunity to create a unique blend or varietal specifically for restaurants and retailers," notes Auction of Washington Wines Executive Director Jamie Peha. "While Cabernet Sauvignon seems to dominate the lots this year, some additional varietals like an Old Vine Estate Sauvignon Blanc from Matthews Winery and a Cabernet Franc from Delille Cellars offer something new."

The full list of this year's wineries and offerings are linked here . The 2021 and prior year auction lot wines are now found on restaurant wine lists and at retailers throughout the country, a full list of those and where to buy are linked here .

"The Auction of Washington Wines has done great work over the years to celebrate wines coming from this region," notes Canvasback Winery Winemaker Brian Rudin. "By bringing talented beverage managers from all over the United States - and world - to Washington, and sharing stories and wines with them, the AWW has helped to promote Washington state as one of the great undiscovered troves for fine wine."

Also new this year, launching June 10, look for a " Behind the Wine with Bob Betz ," series of participating winemaker interviews discussing these individual lots, hosted by Master of Wine, Bob Betz. In this series Bob will dig deep into the special barrel offerings with each of the winemakers, providing highlights about each exclusive wine offered up for bid.

Registration is open and qualified trade can register now at this link . Those who register before June 15th will be eligible to receive lot samples by mail to preview in advance. For a complete list of participating wineries go here .

About the Private Barrel Auction

The seventh annual Private Barrel Auction is part of the 35th annual Auction of Washington Wines weekend, a three-day celebrated event series taking place August 11-13. In its seven-year tenure, the Private Barrel Auction has raised more than $1 million dollars for Washington State University's Viticulture and Enology research. The Private Barrel Auction will take place on Monday, August 8, 2022 online and virtually. This is an invitation-only live auction event exclusive for licensed retail, on-premise buyers and qualified collectors. Key supporters for the event include presenting sponsor Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits, Trysk Print Solutions, and the Washington State Wine Commission. For a complete list of participating wineries and to request an invitation, please visit auctionofwawines.org/events/private-barrel-auction .

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $55 million to benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research, and the AWW Industry Grant. AWW is listed in the top five wine charity auctions in the U.S. by Wine Spectator. AWW's mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. Key supporters for the 2022 season of events include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the John L. Scott Foundation, The Seattle Times, PNC Bank and Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits. For more information about AWW and updates about bidding registration, please visit auctionofwawines.org .

