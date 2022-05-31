AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES TOASTS THE INDUSTRY WITH INAUGURAL CELEBRATION ON AUGUST 11

Charitable event series grows with new event- TOAST! - honoring all aspects of Washington's thriving wine industry

SEATTLE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 35th anniversary this year, Auction of Washington Wines (AWW), launches the inaugural industry celebration– TOAST! taking place August 11. In advance of the iconic Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction and Annual Gala. Chateau Ste. Michelle will host the celebration featuring top Washington wines paired with a coursed meal by El Gaucho chefs. It is an opportunity to raise a glass in celebration of the people who keep the community thriving and focused on the future.

In addition to the honorary vintner and grower awards, seven new awards will be given in diverse categories ranging from "Healthy Land, Healthy Communities," honoring those addressing environmental challenges and developing equitable, viable, and responsible solutions as well as "Vine to Wine," noting the individuals who are hands-on in the vineyard, including leaders or those collaborating with peers. Honorees are determined through an inclusive nomination process with an industry peer committee reviewing submissions and making final determinations.

"The new TOAST! awards shine the light on all aspects of the industry by recognizing individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to advance the Washington wine industry, "says Jamie Peha, executive director for The Auction of Washington Wines. "This is a celebration of their many contributions and achievements."

In recognition of past and present AWW honorees, established industry luminaries, and emerging leaders, TOAST! will also recognize three honorary chairs for 2022: Marchese Piero Antinori, honorary president of Marchesi Antinori; Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchese Antinori; and Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator Magazine and chairman of M. Shanken Communications as well as 2022 honorary vintner, John R. Bookwalter of Bookwalter Winery, and 2022 honorary grower, Kevin Corliss of Ste.Michelle Wine Estates.

"We've followed the Washington Wine industry since its inception and followed the growth to what it has become today, a world class marriage of innovation, passion, and commitment," notes Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator Magazine and chairman of M. Shanken Communications.

TOAST! Is presented by Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits. Capacity for TOAST! is 200, tickets are on sale now at auctionofwawines.org.

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised nearly $55 million to benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research, and the AWW Industry Grant. AWW is listed in the top five wine charity auctions in the U.S. by Wine Spectator. AWW's mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. Key supporters for the 2022 season of events include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, John L. Scott Foundation, The Seattle Times, PNC Bank, and Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits. For more information, please visit auctionofwawines.org.

