Auction to Feature "Politically Controversial" Historic Letters and Documents

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As bitter political battles embroil presidential candidates and representatives and create deep divides among voters, Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions has announced their July 30-31 sale offering some of the most dramatic and controversial political letters and documents of the past.

Cut-glass plaque set atop a mirrored backing in a wood frame, 10 1/2" x 14 3/4", naming Adolf Hitler an honorary citizen of the small Thuringian village of Stutzerbach. Given to Adolf Hitler, who was actually an Austrian citizen at the time, in 1933. To be auctioned by Alexander Historical Auctions, July 30-31, 2019. Please credit. Theodore Roosevelt angrily writes that religion has no place in public schools: "...I believe in absolutely non-sectarian public schools...the Protestant fanatics who attempt who attempt to force this through are playing into the hands of the Catholic fanatics who want to break down the Public Schools system and introduce a system of sectarian schools..." To be auctioned by Alexander Historical Auctions, July 30-31, 2019. Please credit.

Offered in the sale is an extraordinary 1915 letter by Theodore Roosevelt blasting the teaching of religion in school: "…I believe in absolutely non-sectarian public schools. It is not our business to have the Protestant Bible or the Catholic Vulgate or the Talmud read in those schools…" A letter between two of Andrew Jackson's cabinet members describes the public beating of Rep. William Stanbery on Pennsylvania Avenue by future Texas president Sam Houston, and a group of letters shows the insults that nearly led to a duel between a cabinet member and a Georgia governor. In a more conciliatory letter, President George H. Bush writes powerful Rep. Dan Rostenkowski: "…Dan, you got your views on taxes and I've got mine…more important than this issue is a friendship…Long after all of this, we will be friends…"

Reminders of foreign political dangers of the past are also included in the sale. A flyer from the pro-Nazi German-American Bund celebrating Hitler's birthday in New York will be sold, as well as German ballots with Hitler and Nazi officials' names, a ticket to a Hitler speech, and Nazi election posters. Especially relevant today is a plaque issued by a German city offering the Austrian-born Hitler honorary German citizenship. Conversely, other lots in the auction include Eisenhower's surrender terms as relayed to his government by the German representative, and a lot documenting the German government's final days and its arrest following Hitler's suicide. Cuban revolutionaries Che Guevara and Fidel Castro also appear in the sale.

The nearly 1,800 piece auction features hundreds of other important letters, documents, photographs, and military relics. Also notable in the sale is a large selection of Signers of the Declaration of Independence and American presidents, while at the other extreme a signed photograph of the Ayatollah Khomeini and a painting by serial killer John Wayne Gacy will be offered. Bidding will be available live, by telephone, and at the auctioneer's catalog link. Bidding is also available at websites invaluable.com and liveauctioneers.com. Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: 218511@email4pr.com website: historyauctioneer.com.

SOURCE Alexander Historical Auctions LLC