Auction underway for Inspiration4 mission benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration4 , the world's first all-civilian mission to space, is offering two unique opportunities to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® through an auction on Charitybuzz. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Now through Wednesday, June 9, individuals can bid on the chance to have their name featured on a collectible Inspiration4 flag that will launch into space. Following the mission, the winner will receive the flag with a framed photo and autographs from the crew.

Now through August, there will be three opportunities to bid on a launch experience package through Charitybuzz. Bidding is open for an Inspiration4 launch package that includes a visit to Cape Canaveral, Florida, for two people. They will be treated to a private dinner surrounded by vintage planes in a local hangar with special guests, including famed artist Romero Britto. The next morning, they will visit the Apollo/Saturn 5 Center where there will be catering and a live video feed to watch the launch of Inspiration4. This trip will include a two-night stay at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront hotel. Current bidding will close on June 9. The two other opportunities to bid on the package will take place between July 19-August 3 and August 15-30.

As part of the campaign, Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman committed to donating $100 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and challenged others to join him to support its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® Thanks to generous donors through giving campaigns like this one, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To learn more about Inspiration4 and how to support St. Jude, visit stjude.org/inspiration4.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

