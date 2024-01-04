AuctionTime Ends Year with Record-Shattering $94.5 Million Auction Event, Tops $1.3 Billion GAP for 2023

AuctionTime.com

04 Jan, 2024

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com ended 2023 on a spectacular note with a three-day auction event December 27th-29th. That event alone exceeded $94.5 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP), easily surpassing 2022's year-end total by nearly $10 million. Over 6,000 assets were sold, with almost 14,200 unique bidders from all 50 states and 38 countries placing bids. AuctionTime also charted a record-breaking year, with over $1.3 billion in GAP in 2023.

The three-day auction event capped a series of five end-of-year auction sales topping $268.5 million in GAP. Weekly multi-day sales running November 29th through December 31st resulted in nearly 18,870 assets sold through the auction platform, including heavy machinery, farm equipment, trucks, and trailers. Roughly 30,500 unique bidders from every state and 57 countries placed bids.

"For the past couple of years, inventory levels have been rising across the board in the farm, construction, truck, and trailer markets," says AuctionTime Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "With the rising inventory levels, we continued to see the pressure put on prices throughout the year. Our successful year-end auction events showed how lucrative AuctionTime can be for sellers, even in volatile markets. The auctions also shattered previous records and set a new industry standard for year-end performance."

November 29th to December 31st, 2023, AuctionTime.com Highlights 
Gross Auction Proceeds: $268.8+ Million
Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 30,478
Total Assets Sold: 18,869
Watch List Adds: 450,000+
Online Page Views: 13.5+ Million  

Construction Equipment 

2023 Caterpillar 320 
Sold Price: $225,400 (USD)
Seller: Wolverine Rental
View Auction Result

2016 Caterpillar D6T LGP 
Sold Price: $202,500 (USD)
Seller: CJS Equipment
View Auction Result 

2023 Volvo ECR235EL 
Sold Price: $199,100 (USD)
Seller: Cutting Edge Auctions LLC
View Auction Result 

Farm Equipment 

2022 Claas Lexion 8700TT 
Sold Price: $550,800 (USD)
Seller: MacAllister Machinery 
View Auction Result 

2022 Case IH Steiger 620 AFS Connect Quadtrac 
Sold Price: $521,100 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement 
View Auction Result 

2022 John Deere 9R 540 
Sold Price: $486,250 (USD)
Seller: C&B Operations, LLC
View Auction Result 

Trucks & Trailers 

2020 Volvo VHD64F300 
Sold Price: $170,700 (USD)
Seller: Klein Equipment & Repair
View Auction Result 

2019 Kenworth T800 
Sold Price: $110,770 (USD)
Seller: Cutting Edge Auctions LLC
View Auction Result 

2019 Landoll 440B 
Sold Price: $100,100 (USD)
Seller: Elting Auction Co.
View Auction Result 

Sell with AuctionTime.com

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by Machinery TraderCraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Tree & Landscape Equipment Trader, PavingEquipment.com, Truck PaperTractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us 
[email protected] 
800-334-7443 
402-479-2119

