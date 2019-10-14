AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum October 22nd & 23rd in Bloomington, Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, OtherStock.com, and AddAShop, will host a two-day auctioneer forum on October 22nd and 23rd in Bloomington, Minnesota. The forum will provide attendees the opportunity to network with fellow auctioneers and learn best practices for auction management and growing business through user-friendly technology. Attendees will also receive hours that can be applied towards continuing education hours for the National Auctioneers Association.

On both days of the seminar, the morning sessions will begin with training on market-leading auction software Auction Flex, and will include instructions on cataloging, clerking, accounting, and strategies for obtaining the best results for auctioneers and consignors.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, attendees can also learn more about AuctionTime.com, the weekly online-only auction platform designed especially for construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, and trailers; and HiBid.com, an internet bidding solution that is integrated with Auction Flex and supports webcast, internet-only, and absentee bidding. On Wednesday, October 23rd, Sandhills experts will introduce additional auction technologies and related solutions that simplify everything from real-time asset valuations to e-commerce.

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

