AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forums in Indiana & Texas

LINCOLN, Neb., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and Equipmentfacts, will host two auctioneer forums and training seminars in the coming weeks. The first of these forums will be held May 14th and 15th in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The second will be held June 5th in Waco, Texas. Both of these events will offer attendees industry insights into a number of online and live auction platforms, auction management solutions, online bidder software, and other resources that simplify auction management, equipment valuation, advertising, bidding, and payment processing.

Each of these forums will cover auction management solutions, including insights into using technology to automate cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, and more. Both forums will include coverage of online-only and simulcast auction technology, bidding and bidder management solutions, and asset valuation resources, as well as financing, payment processing, and integrated e-commerce platforms. Each event will also focus on streamlining auction management, and will include in-depth coverage of Auction Flex and the services with which it integrates. The first day of the Fort Wayne forum will conclude with a reception event, and the one-day Waco forum will conclude with a reception, as well.

"These forums offer networking and learning opportunities that auctioneers can use to harness the ever-changing technology landscape reshaping the industry. The more efficient and more agile we can make our customers, the better they can grow their business," said Auction Flex's Kris Kennedy. "We do this by teaching efficiency improvements in auction management along with all the new integrations we can offer, such as payment processing on email invoices, e-commerce sites, and quicker ways to get auctions out to the online audience. These forums provide an inviting and approachable format that can directly impact your bottom line."

Interested in attending either of the upcoming auctioneer forums? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

