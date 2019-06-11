AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forums in Kansas & Louisiana

LINCOLN, Neb., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and Equipmentfacts, will host two auctioneer forums and training seminars in the next two months. The first forum will be held on June 18th and 19th in Manhattan, Kansas, and the second will take place on July 9th in New Orleans, Louisiana, ahead of the National Auctioneers Association Convention. These events give attendees the opportunity to learn more about online and live-auction platforms, auction management solutions, and online bidder software, while also gaining valuable insight into advertising, bidding, payment processing, and related topics.

Day one of the Manhattan forum will offer an overview of the latest auction management technologies and explain how they automate processes such as accounting, cataloging, cashiering, and clerking. The forum will also cover online-only and simulcast auctions, including information about asset valuation, bidding and bidder management, financing, and more. The day will conclude with a reception, which will provide attendees with an opportunity to network with other industry professionals. Day two will include a training seminar covering Auction Flex, Auction Flex 360, and HiBid and how they integrate with AuctionTime, Equipmentfacts, and CurrencyPay. The one-day New Orleans forum will cover the same range of topics and end with a reception, as well.

"The latest auction management solutions streamline and automate the auction process so you can spend more time making sales and growing your business," says Auction Flex's Kris Kennedy. "Auctioneer forums offer the unique opportunity to receive live, in-person education and training on technologies that continue to drive this fast-paced industry forward."

Interested in attending either of the upcoming auctioneer forums? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information-processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy-equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE AuctionTime.com