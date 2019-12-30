AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forums in South Carolina & Virginia

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global will host auctioneer training forums in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Leesburg, Virginia, on January 9th, 2020. Both forums will feature seminars focused on a range of best practices for successful auction management and business growth. Sandhills is the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, and many other brands, all of which serve to help connect buyers and sellers across multiple industries.

The forums will provide attendees the opportunity to network with fellow auctioneers and learn about the latest capabilities of continually evolving auction technologies. Attendees will also receive hours that can be applied toward continuing education hours for the National Auctioneers Association.

Each forum will begin with training on market-leading auction software Auction Flex, with in-depth information about cataloging, clerking, accounting, and strategies for obtaining the best results for auctioneers and consignors. Attendees will also learn more about AuctionTime.com, the weekly online-only auction platform designed especially for construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, and trailers; and HiBid.com, an internet bidding solution that is integrated with Auction Flex and supports webcast, internet-only, and absentee bidding. Both forums will wrap up with a meet-and-greet reception.

Interested in attending either of these upcoming auctioneer forums? Call 352-414-1947, email sales@auctionflex.com, or contact your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

