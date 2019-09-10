AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Seminar September 11th in Conjunction with 2019 National Auction Summit

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2019 National Auction Summit, Sandhills Global (the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, and Equipmentfacts) will host a one-day seminar on September 11th to provide training on the newest auction technology and online integration advancements. The seminar, sponsored by United Country Auction Services, is open to all National Auction Summit attendees and will be held at the Argosy Casino Hotel and Spa in Riverside, Missouri.

As the ever-changing technology landscape reshapes the auction industry, it's vital that auctioneers keep pace. Auction Flex's Kris Kennedy will lead the seminar and cover auction management solutions, including technology that automates cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, and more that lead to greater efficiency and profitability.

Attendees can also learn about the latest integrations, such as payment processing on email invoices and e-commerce, as well as better way to market your auctions to an online audience through marketplaces like HiBid, AuctionTime, and Equipmentfacts.

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

