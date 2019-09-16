AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Seminars in Colorado & Pennsylvania

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, Equipmentfacts, OtherStock, and FleetEvaluator, will host auctioneer training seminars in Denver, Colorado, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this month. These two-day events—running concurrently on September 24th and 25th—offer attendees the opportunity to learn about best practices for business growth through the use of auction management solutions, online bidder software, and other resources.

Training sessions on Tuesday September 24th will cover Auction Flex's proven cataloging, clerking, accounting capabilities, and other features designed for auctioneers and consignors. In addition to learning about Auction Flex in-depth, attendees will learn more about the online auction platforms AuctionTime.com and HiBid.com and how they promote audience growth.

Topics on Wednesday, September 25th include additional Auction Flex training as well as introductions to resources that simplify auctions, equipment valuations, advertising, bidding, and payment processing. At both the Denver and Pittsburgh events, attendees will receive hours that can be applied towards continuing education hours for the National Auctioneers Association.

Interested in attending either of the upcoming auctioneer forums? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE AuctionTime.com