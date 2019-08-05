AuctionTime.com Caps Record-Setting Month, Sells Over $12.7 Million in July 31st Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,700 unique bidders from 49 states and 29 countries worldwide participated in the July 31st auction, bidding on over 1,500 assets. This latest auction rounded off a record-breaking July for AuctionTime.com, which sold over $60 million in gross auction proceeds and more than 6,800 assets throughout the month.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

July 31st AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $12.7+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,700+

Total assets sold: 1,500+

2013 Caterpillar D6K2 XL

Sold Price: $105,900 (USD)

Seller: Pacific Coast Iron LLC

View Auction Result

2009 Caterpillar 324DL

Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)

Seller: S&S Equipment Auctions

View Auction Result

2015 Komatsu PC138US-10

Sold Price: $70,100 (USD)

Seller: Albany Auction Co

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere 8370R

Sold Price: $220,000 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Wholesalers

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere S760

Sold Price: $218,000 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Wholesalers

View Auction Result

2009 Challenger MT765C

Sold Price: $86,500 (USD)

Seller: Mason City Red Power

View Auction Result

2013 Caterpillar CT660S

Sold Price: $75,000 (USD)

Seller: Great Mills Trading Post

View Auction Result

2016 Kenworth T880

Sold Price: $66,600 (USD)

Seller: Charter Sales Co

View Auction Result

2008 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $47,200 (USD)

Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader , CraneTrader , ForestryTrader , LiftsToday.com , Truck Paper , TractorHouse , and MarketBook , AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

