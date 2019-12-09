AuctionTime.com Sales of Equipment, Trucks & Trailers Exceed $17 Million in December 4th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 5,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the December 4th auction, bidding on over 1,800 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

December 4th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $17+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,800+

Total assets sold: 1,800+

Caterpillar 815F

Sold Price: $256,200 (USD)

Seller: Gilliam Realty & Auction

View Auction Result

2015 Volvo EC220EL

Sold Price: $89,900 (USD)

Seller: Clark Heavy Equipment

View Auction Result

2014 Caterpillar 320EL

Sold Price: $86,250 (USD)

Seller: Owen Equipment & Machinery

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere 8400R

Sold Price: $275,600 (USD)

Seller: Kibble Equipment – Milbank

View Auction Result

2016 John Deere 8345R

Sold Price: $192,200 (USD)

Seller: Sunsouth - Blakely

View Auction Result

2007 Case IH STX530 Quad

Sold Price: $115,300 (USD)

Seller: TAC Enterprises

View Auction Result

2012 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $91,100 (USD)

Seller: Rebel Auction

View Auction Result

2012 Western Star 4900SF

Sold Price: $64,050 (USD)

Seller: Hardin Agri Service

View Auction Result

2015 Freightliner Coronado 132

Sold Price: $62,418 (USD)

Seller: United Country - H5 Auction & Realty

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

800-334-7443

402-479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime

Related Links

https://www.auctiontime.com/

