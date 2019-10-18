AuctionTime.com Sells Over $10.5 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in October 16th Auction
Oct 18, 2019, 10:15 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $10.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,100 unique bidders from 49 states and 34 countries worldwide participated in the October 16th auction, bidding on over 1,600 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
October 16th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $10.5+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,100+
Total assets sold: 1,600+
2008 Deere 1050J
Sold Price: $88,100 (USD)
Seller: R-Equipment
View Auction Result
2013 JLG G6-42A
Sold Price: $62,250 (USD)
Seller: McMullen Auctioneers
View Auction Result
2011 Deere 200D LC
Sold Price: $49,800 (USD)
Seller: Nortrax Canada, Inc.
View Auction Result
2014 TerraGator TG8300
Sold Price: $87,200 (USD)
Seller: Four-Way Auto Sales
View Auction Result
2009 John Deere 9530T
Sold Price: $81,600 (USD)
Seller: Burks' Tractor Co
View Auction Result
2016 MacDon M1240
Sold Price: $79,800 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
View Auction Result
2016 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $69,000 (USD)
Seller: IronLink Equipment
View Auction Result
2018 Ford F650
Sold Price: $61,100 (USD)
Seller: Booth Equipment
View Auction Result
2006 Western Star 4900EX
Sold Price: $50,400 (USD)
Seller: Dimmerling Realty & Auctioneers
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
