AuctionTime.com Sells over $10.6 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com exhibited continued growth for the year, selling over $10.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,400 unique bidders from 49 states and 22 countries worldwide participated in the June 12th auction, bidding on over 1,400 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

June 12th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $10.6+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,400+

Total assets sold: 1,400+

2014 Ditch Witch JT5

Sold Price: $49,830 (USD)

Seller: Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus Auctions Inc.

View Auction Result

2015 JCB 525-60

Sold Price: $51,100 (USD)

Seller: Brad Elting and Co

View Auction Result

2006 Deere 450J LT

Sold Price: $39,200 (USD)

Seller: Klemish Auction Service LLC

View Auction Result

2013 John Deere 9360R

Sold Price: $165,250 (USD)

Seller: Boehm Auction Service

View Auction Result

2012 Massey Ferguson 9560

Sold Price: $94,000 (USD)

Seller: Klemish Auction Service LLC

View Auction Result

2015 John Deere 8270R

Sold Price: $91,400 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

View Auction Result

2005 CCC Low Entry

Sold Price: $45,000 (USD)

Seller: Southeastern Auction Company, Inc

View Auction Result

2007 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $37,750 (USD)

Seller: Auctionblock

View Auction Result

2002 Mack RD688S

Sold Price: $37,368 (USD)

Seller: Henderson Auctions

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

