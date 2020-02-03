AuctionTime.com Sells Over $10 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in January 29th Auction
Feb 03, 2020, 09:56 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $10 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,000 unique bidders from 50 states and 16 countries worldwide participated in the January 29th auction, bidding on over 1,250 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
January 29th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $10+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,000+
Total assets sold: 1,250+
2006 Caterpillar D8T
Sold Price: $74,600 (USD)
Seller: Rebel Auction
View Auction Result
2016 Kawasaki 90Z7
Sold Price: $71,100 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
View Auction Result
2012 National 800D
Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)
Seller: 4theSELLofit
View Auction Result
2018 John Deere R4038
Sold Price: $258,366 (USD)
Seller: ITS Auctions
View Auction Result
2012 John Deere 9560RT
Sold Price: $196,100 (USD)
Seller: Harry's Implement Inc.
View Auction Result
2015 Case IH 1255
Sold Price: $151,000 (USD)
Seller: The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company
View Auction Result
2012 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $65,500 (USD)
Seller: Oilfield Truck World
View Auction Result
2006 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $49,800 (USD)
Seller: 4theSELLofit
View Auction Result
2015 Volvo VHD84B200
Sold Price: $48,100 (USD)
Seller: Nuss Truck & Equipment - Eau Claire
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
800-334-7443
402-479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
Share this article