AuctionTime.com Sells Over $10 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in January 29th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $10 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,000 unique bidders from 50 states and 16 countries worldwide participated in the January 29th auction, bidding on over 1,250 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

January 29th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $10+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,000+

Total assets sold: 1,250+

2006 Caterpillar D8T

Sold Price: $74,600 (USD)

Seller: Rebel Auction

View Auction Result

2016 Kawasaki 90Z7

Sold Price: $71,100 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

View Auction Result

2012 National 800D

Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)

Seller: 4theSELLofit

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere R4038

Sold Price: $258,366 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

View Auction Result

2012 John Deere 9560RT

Sold Price: $196,100 (USD)

Seller: Harry's Implement Inc.

View Auction Result

2015 Case IH 1255

Sold Price: $151,000 (USD)

Seller: The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company

View Auction Result

2012 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $65,500 (USD)

Seller: Oilfield Truck World

View Auction Result

2006 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $49,800 (USD)

Seller: 4theSELLofit

View Auction Result

2015 Volvo VHD84B200

Sold Price: $48,100 (USD)

Seller: Nuss Truck & Equipment - Eau Claire

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

