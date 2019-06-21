AuctionTime.com Sells over $11.5 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
LINCOLN, Neb., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,700 unique bidders from 49 states and 29 countries worldwide participated in the June 19th auction, bidding on over 1,350 assets.
Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
June 19th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $11.5+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,700+
Total assets sold: 1,350+
2007 Komatsu PC600 LC-8
Sold Price: $120,100 (USD)
Seller: Horizon Auction
View Auction Result
2018 Kubota SVL95-2S
Sold Price: $58,900 (USD)
Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment
View Auction Result
2005 CASE 721D
Sold Price: $48,700 (USD)
Seller: TAC Enterprises
View Auction Result
2018 John Deere 1775NT
Sold Price: $204,000 (USD)
Seller: Aukes Equipment
View Auction Result
2015 John Deere S670
Sold Price: $150,400 (USD)
Seller: Landmark Implement
View Auction Result
2009 New Holland T8030
Sold Price: $90,400 (USD)
Seller: Farm Depot
View Auction Result
2009 Western Star 4900EX
Sold Price: $46,000 (USD)
Seller: Lyons Truck & Trailer Inc
View Auction Result
1995 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $49,500 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales
View Auction Result
2013 International WorkStar 7600
Sold Price: $45,100 (USD)
Seller: Five Star International LLC
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
