AuctionTime.com Sells over $11.5 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,700 unique bidders from 49 states and 29 countries worldwide participated in the June 19th auction, bidding on over 1,350 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

June 19th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $11.5+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,700+

Total assets sold: 1,350+

2007 Komatsu PC600 LC-8

Sold Price: $120,100 (USD)

Seller: Horizon Auction

View Auction Result

2018 Kubota SVL95-2S

Sold Price: $58,900 (USD)

Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment

View Auction Result

2005 CASE 721D

Sold Price: $48,700 (USD)

Seller: TAC Enterprises

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere 1775NT

Sold Price: $204,000 (USD)

Seller: Aukes Equipment

View Auction Result

2015 John Deere S670

Sold Price: $150,400 (USD)

Seller: Landmark Implement

View Auction Result

2009 New Holland T8030

Sold Price: $90,400 (USD)

Seller: Farm Depot

View Auction Result

2009 Western Star 4900EX

Sold Price: $46,000 (USD)

Seller: Lyons Truck & Trailer Inc

View Auction Result

1995 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $49,500 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

View Auction Result

2013 International WorkStar 7600

Sold Price: $45,100 (USD)

Seller: Five Star International LLC

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

(800) 334-7443

(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com