AuctionTime.com Sells Over $14.7 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers This Week

LINCOLN, Neb., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $14.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,500 unique bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the July 10th auction, bidding on over 1,600 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

July 10th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $14.7+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,500+
Total assets sold: 1,600+

2016 Sky Trak 10054
Sold Price: $79,310 (USD)
Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC 
View Auction Result

2008 Cat D6N XL
Sold Price: $73,300 (USD)
Seller: McGrew Equipment Company 
View Auction Result

1996 Cat D8R
Sold Price: $59,250 (USD)
Seller: GMW Equipment
View Auction Result 

2014 Krone Big X 1100
Sold Price: $124,800 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions 
View Auction Result

2013 John Deere 8360R
Sold Price: $183,300 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions 
View Auction Result

2012 New Holland T9.615
Sold Price: $101,200 (USD)
Seller: Titan Machinery 
View Auction Result

2016 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $69,600 (USD)
Seller: Dakota Country Trucks 
View Auction Result

2015 International ProStar+
Sold Price: $39,100 (USD)
Seller: West Michigan International
View Auction Result

2012 Smithco SH3-44-36
Sold Price: $32,800 (USD)
Seller: 1st Sales and Services 
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by MachineryTraderCraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck PaperTractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

