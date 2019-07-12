AuctionTime.com Sells Over $14.7 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers This Week

LINCOLN, Neb., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $14.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,500 unique bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the July 10th auction, bidding on over 1,600 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

July 10th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $14.7+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,500+

Total assets sold: 1,600+

2016 Sky Trak 10054

Sold Price: $79,310 (USD)

Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC

View Auction Result

2008 Cat D6N XL

Sold Price: $73,300 (USD)

Seller: McGrew Equipment Company

View Auction Result

1996 Cat D8R

Sold Price: $59,250 (USD)

Seller: GMW Equipment

View Auction Result

2014 Krone Big X 1100

Sold Price: $124,800 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

View Auction Result

2013 John Deere 8360R

Sold Price: $183,300 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

View Auction Result

2012 New Holland T9.615

Sold Price: $101,200 (USD)

Seller: Titan Machinery

View Auction Result

2016 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $69,600 (USD)

Seller: Dakota Country Trucks

View Auction Result

2015 International ProStar+

Sold Price: $39,100 (USD)

Seller: West Michigan International

View Auction Result

2012 Smithco SH3-44-36

Sold Price: $32,800 (USD)

Seller: 1st Sales and Services

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

(800) 334-7443

(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com