AuctionTime.com Sells Over $15.5 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction
Aug 23, 2019, 15:25 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $15.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,100 bidders from all 50 states and 23 countries participated in the auction, which extended over August 21st and 22nd. In all, over 1,600 assets were sold.
Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to 8 million at this time last year) and more than 840 million page views.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
August 21st-22nd AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $15.5+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,100+
Total Assets Sold: 1,600+
2013 Caterpillar 349EL
Sold Price: $142,200 (USD)
Seller: ITS Auctions
2014 Caterpillar D6T LGP
Sold Price: $103,500 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
Caterpillar 988H
Sold Price: $65,000 (USD)
Seller: S&S Equipment Auctions
2019 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $335,400 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement
2017 John Deere 8270R
Sold Price: $165,100 (USD)
Seller: ITS Auctions
2015 Case IH 8240
Sold Price: $145,250 (USD)
Seller: K.C. Nielsen Ltd.
2007 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $44,178 (USD)
Seller: United Country - H5 Auction & Realty
2016 Kenworth T680
Sold Price: $43,000 (USD)
Seller: North Central International, Inc. Mankato
2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $35,300 (USD)
Seller: Warmington Truck & Equipment Sales
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
