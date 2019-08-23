AuctionTime.com Sells Over $15.5 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $15.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,100 bidders from all 50 states and 23 countries participated in the auction, which extended over August 21st and 22nd. In all, over 1,600 assets were sold.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to 8 million at this time last year) and more than 840 million page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

August 21st-22nd AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $15.5+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 5,100+

Total Assets Sold: 1,600+

2013 Caterpillar 349EL

Sold Price: $142,200 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

2014 Caterpillar D6T LGP

Sold Price: $103,500 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

Caterpillar 988H

Sold Price: $65,000 (USD)

Seller: S&S Equipment Auctions

2019 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $335,400 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

2017 John Deere 8270R

Sold Price: $165,100 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

2015 Case IH 8240

Sold Price: $145,250 (USD)

Seller: K.C. Nielsen Ltd.

2007 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $44,178 (USD)

Seller: United Country - H5 Auction & Realty

2016 Kenworth T680

Sold Price: $43,000 (USD)

Seller: North Central International, Inc. Mankato

2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $35,300 (USD)

Seller: Warmington Truck & Equipment Sales

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

