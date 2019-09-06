AuctionTime.com Sells Over $15 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $15 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,400 bidders from 49 states and 27 countries worldwide participated in the auction, which extended over September 4th and 5th. In all, over 1,850 assets were sold.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 11.3 million average monthly visitors (compared to 9 million at this time last year) and more than 930 million page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

September 4th-5th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $15+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 5,400+

Total Assets Sold: 1,850+

2015 Cat D5K2 LGP

Sold Price: $84,750 (USD)

Seller: Four-D Equipment

Cedarapids 3042

Sold Price: $63,700 (USD)

Seller: Midwest Equipment Auctions

2012 Deere 200D LC

Sold Price: $60,500 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

2012 Case IH Steiger 550 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $165,000 (USD)

Seller: Masten Farms Equipment

2013 New Holland T9.560HD

Sold Price: $125,200 (USD)

Seller: Martin Sullivan, Inc.

2015 Case IH Patriot 4440

Sold Price: $131,500 (USD)

Seller: Troy Gillespie Tractors

2004 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $52,200 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

1998 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $36,600 (USD)

Seller: Trucks Time, LLC

1995 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $35,300 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

