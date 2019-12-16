AuctionTime.com Sells Over $16 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in December 11th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $16 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 5,500 unique bidders from 49 states and 27 countries worldwide participated in the December 11th auction, bidding on over 2,000 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

December 11th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $16+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,500+
Total assets sold: 2,000+

2017 Hydrema 912HM
Sold Price: $122,900 (USD)
Seller: R & M Motors 
View Auction Result

2018 Caterpillar 315F LCR
Sold Price: $123,500 (USD)
Seller: 10X Auction 
View Auction Result

2010 Caterpillar 501 HD  
Sold Price: $95,200 (USD)
Seller: Ponsse USA Inc
View Auction Result

2018 John Deere S780  
Sold Price: $305,100 (USD)
Seller: Green Iron Equipment
View Auction Result

2013 Case IH 9230  
Sold Price: $167,100 (USD)
Seller: 51 Rentals LLC 
View Auction Result

2014 John Deere 9510R  
Sold Price: $166,000 (USD)
Seller: IMI Equipment, LLC 
View Auction Result

2015 Peterbilt 389  
Sold Price: $61,100 (USD)
Seller: DeKalb Implement Company
View Auction Result

2001 Peterbilt 357  
Sold Price: $37,950 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service 
View Auction Result

2006 Kenworth W900  
Sold Price: $35,500 (USD)
Seller: Michael Sharp Enterprises
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

