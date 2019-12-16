AuctionTime.com Sells Over $16 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in December 11th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $16 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 5,500 unique bidders from 49 states and 27 countries worldwide participated in the December 11th auction, bidding on over 2,000 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

December 11th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $16+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,500+

Total assets sold: 2,000+

2017 Hydrema 912HM

Sold Price: $122,900 (USD)

Seller: R & M Motors

2018 Caterpillar 315F LCR

Sold Price: $123,500 (USD)

Seller: 10X Auction

2010 Caterpillar 501 HD

Sold Price: $95,200 (USD)

Seller: Ponsse USA Inc

2018 John Deere S780

Sold Price: $305,100 (USD)

Seller: Green Iron Equipment

2013 Case IH 9230

Sold Price: $167,100 (USD)

Seller: 51 Rentals LLC

2014 John Deere 9510R

Sold Price: $166,000 (USD)

Seller: IMI Equipment, LLC

2015 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $61,100 (USD)

Seller: DeKalb Implement Company

2001 Peterbilt 357

Sold Price: $37,950 (USD)

Seller: Hardin Agri Service

2006 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $35,500 (USD)

Seller: Michael Sharp Enterprises

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

