AuctionTime.com Sells Over $16 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in December 11th Auction
Dec 16, 2019, 10:43 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $16 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 5,500 unique bidders from 49 states and 27 countries worldwide participated in the December 11th auction, bidding on over 2,000 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
December 11th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $16+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,500+
Total assets sold: 2,000+
2017 Hydrema 912HM
Sold Price: $122,900 (USD)
Seller: R & M Motors
View Auction Result
2018 Caterpillar 315F LCR
Sold Price: $123,500 (USD)
Seller: 10X Auction
View Auction Result
2010 Caterpillar 501 HD
Sold Price: $95,200 (USD)
Seller: Ponsse USA Inc
View Auction Result
2018 John Deere S780
Sold Price: $305,100 (USD)
Seller: Green Iron Equipment
View Auction Result
2013 Case IH 9230
Sold Price: $167,100 (USD)
Seller: 51 Rentals LLC
View Auction Result
2014 John Deere 9510R
Sold Price: $166,000 (USD)
Seller: IMI Equipment, LLC
View Auction Result
2015 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $61,100 (USD)
Seller: DeKalb Implement Company
View Auction Result
2001 Peterbilt 357
Sold Price: $37,950 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service
View Auction Result
2006 Kenworth W900
Sold Price: $35,500 (USD)
Seller: Michael Sharp Enterprises
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
800-334-7443
402-479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime
Share this article