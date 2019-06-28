AuctionTime.com Sells over $17 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com recently completed its biggest auction of the month, selling over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,600 unique bidders from 49 states and 28 countries worldwide participated in the June 26th auction, bidding on over 1,800 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

June 19th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $17+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,600+

Total assets sold: 1,800+

2016 John Deere 8800

Sold Price: $198,000 (USD)

Seller: United Ag and Turf

View Auction Result

2014 John Deere S680

Sold Price: $143,100 (USD)

Seller: Landmark Implement

View Auction Result

2015 RoGator RG1300B

Sold Price: $106,000 (USD)

Seller: RDO Equipment Co.

View Auction Result

2017 Kubota SVL95-2S

Sold Price: $51,100 (USD)

Seller: Hay Equipment Co.

View Auction Result

Deere 544J

Sold Price: $43,250 (USD)

Seller: Adam Marshall Auctioneers, LLC

View Auction Result

1985 Cat 621B

Sold Price: $40,180 (USD)

Seller: Black Star ACA LLC

View Auction Result

2012 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $62,100 (USD)

Seller: Lucken Truck Sales

View Auction Result

2007 Western Star 4900FA

Sold Price: $57,783 (USD)

Seller: Work Auction Solutions

View Auction Result

1994 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $53,100 (USD)

Seller: Canning Auction Service

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

(800) 334-7443

(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com