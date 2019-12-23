AuctionTime.com Sells Over $35 Million in Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Attachments in Huge Three-Day Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com completed a three-day auction December 18th, 19th, and 20th, selling over $35 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, commercial trucks, and trailers. More than 9,100 bidders from all 50 states and 33 countries worldwide participated in the auction. In total, over 3,100 assets were sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

December 18th-20th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $35+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 9,100+

Total Assets Sold: 3,100+

2013 Link-Belt RTC-8065

Sold Price: $192,610 (USD)

Seller: Henderson Auctions

2014 Deere 824KII

Sold Price: $97,200 (USD)

Seller: Quarrick Equipment & Auctions

2011 Grove RT760E

Sold Price: $117,370 (USD)

Seller: Henderson Auctions

2016 Case IH Magnum 380 Rowtrac CVT

Sold Price: $162,250 (USD)

Seller: Marlin Faber Enterprises

2016 John Deere R4045

Sold Price: $185,000 (USD)

Seller: AgriVision Equipment Group

2017 John Deere S660

Sold Price: $227,600 (USD)

Seller: Vetter Equipment - Onawa

2019 Mack Granite GU713

Sold Price: $142,000 (USD)

Seller: K&S Equipment Sales

2009 Mack Granite GU713

Sold Price: $66,275 (USD)

Seller: Henderson Auctions

2013 Trail King TK120HDG543

Sold Price: $95,378 (USD)

Seller: Cutting Edge Equipment Co., LLC

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

