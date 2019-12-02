AuctionTime.com Sells Over $40 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in November Auctions

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $40 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers during the month of November. In the final auction of the month, AuctionTime.com sold over $7 million (GAP) in assets, with more than 3,400 unique bidders from 20 countries and all 50 states bidding on over 1,000 lots.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. Traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors this year (compared to over 8 million last year) and more than 1 billion page views so far in 2019.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

November 27th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $7+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 3,400+

Total assets sold: 1,000+

2018 Bobcat E85

Sold Price: $72,500 (USD)

Seller: Axelrod Equipment Sales

2013 Deere 544K

Sold Price: $65,300 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Nation

2013 Volvo G940B

Sold Price: $61,300 (USD)

Seller: Martin Equipment

2014 John Deere S680

Sold Price: $135,250 (USD)

Seller: Wm. Nobbe & Co.

2012 John Deere 4830

Sold Price: $99,100 (USD)

Seller: Boehm Auction Service

2015 Case IH Magnum 280

Sold Price: $93,500 (USD)

Seller: Central Equipment Sales

2015 Peterbilt 367

Sold Price: $80,100 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

2016 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $63,100 (USD)

Seller: Route 66 Auction Service

2014 Mack Granite GU713

Sold Price: $60,200 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

