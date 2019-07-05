AuctionTime.com Sells over $6.6 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $6.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 3,100 unique bidders from 49 states and 18 countries worldwide participated in the July 3rd auction, bidding on 959 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

July 3rd AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $6.6+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 3,100+

Total assets sold: 959

2016 Deere 650K LGP

Sold Price: $83,600 (USD)

Seller: Lakeshore Equipment & Truck Sales

View Auction Result

2016 Deere 250G LC

Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)

Seller: R & S Industries

View Auction Result

2011 Komatsu PC160 LC-8

Sold Price: $49,100 (USD)

Seller: U.S. Equipment Sales and Rental

View Auction Result

2015 John Deere S650

Sold Price: $136,800 (USD)

Seller: Landmark Implement

View Auction Result

2014 Case IH Patriot 4430

Sold Price: $131,250 (USD)

Seller: Central Plains Equipment - Burlington

View Auction Result

2008 Case IH Steiger 385

Sold Price: $99,700 (USD)

Seller: WT Repair

View Auction Result

2004 International 4400

Sold Price: $33,000 (USD)

Seller: K & S Truck Sales

View Auction Result

2006 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $30,200 (USD)

Seller: BAS Auction Marketing Group, LLC

View Auction Result

2007 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $24,100 (USD)

Seller: AAA Trucks, LLC

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

