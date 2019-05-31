AuctionTime.com Sells Over $65 Million in its Highest-Grossing May Auctions to Date

LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com set a new record for the month of May, with more than $65 million (gross auction proceeds) in total sales of construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers. A May 29th auction capped off the month with over $15 million (GAP) in sales. More than 5,200 bidders from 49 U.S. states and 31 countries worldwide participated in the May 29th auction alone, bidding on over 1,500 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

May 29th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $15+ million

Total participating bidders: 5,200+

Total assets listed: 1,500+

2018 Caterpillar 420F2 IT

Sold Price: $75,500 (USD)

Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment

View Auction Result

2017 Caterpillar 259D

Sold Price: $42,622 (USD)

Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC

View Auction Result

2005 Deere 755C II

Sold Price: $39,750 (USD)

Seller: Auctionblock

View Auction Result

2014 John Deere S680

Sold Price: $204,100 (USD)

Seller: Bader & Sons

View Auction Result

2016 John Deere 8245R

Sold Price: $161,200 (USD)

Seller: Old 20 Auctions

View Auction Result

2015 RoGator RG1100B

Sold Price: $149,900 (USD)

Seller: Farm Depot

View Auction Result

2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $60,600 (USD)

Seller: Hernandez Truck Sales

View Auction Result

2003 Kenworth T800W

Sold Price: $48,750 (USD)

Seller: IronLink Equipment

View Auction Result

2015 SMITHCO SH3-44-36

Sold Price: $39,700 (USD)

Seller: 1st Sales and Services

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

(800) 334-7443

(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com