AuctionTime.com Sells Over $65 Million in its Highest-Grossing May Auctions to Date

May 31, 2019, 09:59 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com set a new record for the month of May, with more than $65 million (gross auction proceeds) in total sales of construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers. A May 29th auction capped off the month with over $15 million (GAP) in sales. More than 5,200 bidders from 49 U.S. states and 31 countries worldwide participated in the May 29th auction alone, bidding on over 1,500 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

May 29th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $15+ million
Total participating bidders: 5,200+
Total assets listed: 1,500+

2018 Caterpillar 420F2 IT
Sold Price: $75,500 (USD)
Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment
View Auction Result

2017 Caterpillar 259D
Sold Price: $42,622 (USD)
Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC 
View Auction Result

2005 Deere 755C II
Sold Price: $39,750 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock 
View Auction Result

2014 John Deere S680
Sold Price: $204,100 (USD)
Seller: Bader & Sons 
View Auction Result

2016 John Deere 8245R
Sold Price: $161,200 (USD)
Seller: Old 20 Auctions 
View Auction Result

2015 RoGator RG1100B
Sold Price: $149,900 (USD)
Seller: Farm Depot
View Auction Result

2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $60,600 (USD)
Seller: Hernandez Truck Sales
View Auction Result

2003 Kenworth T800W
Sold Price: $48,750 (USD)
Seller: IronLink Equipment 
View Auction Result

2015 SMITHCO SH3-44-36
Sold Price: $39,700 (USD)
Seller: 1st Sales and Services
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by Machinery TraderCraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck PaperTractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us 
120 West Harvest Drive 
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com 
(800) 334-7443 
(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

