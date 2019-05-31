AuctionTime.com Sells Over $65 Million in its Highest-Grossing May Auctions to Date
May 31, 2019, 09:59 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com set a new record for the month of May, with more than $65 million (gross auction proceeds) in total sales of construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers. A May 29th auction capped off the month with over $15 million (GAP) in sales. More than 5,200 bidders from 49 U.S. states and 31 countries worldwide participated in the May 29th auction alone, bidding on over 1,500 assets.
May 29th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $15+ million
Total participating bidders: 5,200+
Total assets listed: 1,500+
2018 Caterpillar 420F2 IT
Sold Price: $75,500 (USD)
Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment
2017 Caterpillar 259D
Sold Price: $42,622 (USD)
Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC
2005 Deere 755C II
Sold Price: $39,750 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock
2014 John Deere S680
Sold Price: $204,100 (USD)
Seller: Bader & Sons
2016 John Deere 8245R
Sold Price: $161,200 (USD)
Seller: Old 20 Auctions
2015 RoGator RG1100B
Sold Price: $149,900 (USD)
Seller: Farm Depot
2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $60,600 (USD)
Seller: Hernandez Truck Sales
2003 Kenworth T800W
Sold Price: $48,750 (USD)
Seller: IronLink Equipment
2015 SMITHCO SH3-44-36
Sold Price: $39,700 (USD)
Seller: 1st Sales and Services
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
