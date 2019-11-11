AuctionTime.com Sells Over $9 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in November 6th Auction
Nov 11, 2019, 10:25 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $9 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 2,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 18 countries worldwide participated in the November 6th auction, bidding on over 1,200 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
November 6th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $9+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 2,800+
Total assets sold: 1,200+
2018 CASE 621G
Sold Price: $105,300 (USD)
Seller: Dagger Auctions
View Auction Result
2006 Caterpillar 143H VHP
Sold Price: $75,100 (USD)
Seller: Equipment Nation
View Auction Result
2015 Caterpillar 962M
Sold Price: $70,500 (USD)
Seller: Owen Equipment & Machinery
View Auction Result
2012 John Deere 8360RT
Sold Price: $150,600 (USD)
Seller: Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas
View Auction Result
2012 Rogator RG1300
Sold Price: $111,700 (USD)
Seller: Dagger Auctions
View Auction Result
2007 Case IH STX530 Quad
Sold Price: $97,000 (USD)
Seller: TAC Enterprises
View Auction Result
2017 Kenworth W900
Sold Price: $64,000 (USD)
Seller: Hauk Farm Equipment
View Auction Result
2008 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $41,000 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock
View Auction Result
2007 Peterbilt 378
Sold Price: $41,100 (USD)
Seller: Sartin Equipment
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
Share this article