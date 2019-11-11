AuctionTime.com Sells Over $9 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in November 6th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $9 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 2,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 18 countries worldwide participated in the November 6th auction, bidding on over 1,200 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

November 6th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $9+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 2,800+

Total assets sold: 1,200+

2018 CASE 621G

Sold Price: $105,300 (USD)

Seller: Dagger Auctions

2006 Caterpillar 143H VHP

Sold Price: $75,100 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Nation

2015 Caterpillar 962M

Sold Price: $70,500 (USD)

Seller: Owen Equipment & Machinery

2012 John Deere 8360RT

Sold Price: $150,600 (USD)

Seller: Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas

2012 Rogator RG1300

Sold Price: $111,700 (USD)

Seller: Dagger Auctions

2007 Case IH STX530 Quad

Sold Price: $97,000 (USD)

Seller: TAC Enterprises

2017 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $64,000 (USD)

Seller: Hauk Farm Equipment

2008 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $41,000 (USD)

Seller: Auctionblock

2007 Peterbilt 378

Sold Price: $41,100 (USD)

Seller: Sartin Equipment

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

