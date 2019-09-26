Auctionwini Opens Beta Tester Application for International Salvage Car Buyers

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctionwini, the auction platform for international salvage car buyers is now seeking Beta Testers to improve the existing system based on customer's voice.

The app was officially launched last April through Google Play, iOS Store and now extends its service from mobile app to web platform for better user accessibility.

Auctionwini Web (www.auctionwini.com) Auctionwini Mobile Screenshot - Users can browse & bid listed items via Auctionwini App(Android,iOS)

Auctionwini organizes weekly live auctions, which allows overseas buyers to bid and buy salvage cars directly from South Korea. Many buyers who bid through Copart, IAA, Auto Auction added Auctionwini as an excellent opportunity to purchase Korean salvage cars like Hyundai and Kia by placing their desired bidding price during the live bidding and the last offer.

Hundreds of salvage cars are updated for Wednesday live auction every week and buyers from Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Ghana, Georgia, Armenia, Libya, Guatemala and Paraguay actively attend bids to buy salvage cars directly from South Korea.

This newly launched service has gradually increased sales and registered members since its launch and recently revealed its web platform for those who prefer to bid through their PC.

International Salvage Car buyers who want to take part in Auctionwini Beta Test can apply via the official website by submitting the form. Applicants must have interest in Auto Auction, and previous auto auction experiences will be a plus.

Ji Young Han, CEO of the company, said: "We truly appreciate the passion that our users showed us after launch. So, we've decided to keep improving our system based on feedback through this Beta Tester event. As we aim to make Auto Auction more accessible and easy for international salvage car buyers, Auctionwini continuously updates the bidding system."

The beta tester application is open until 30th September 2019 at www.auctionwini.com.

About Auctionwini

Auctionwini has been founded by Autowini – the largest used car platform for Korean cars. It aims to become major salvage auction platforms like Copart, IAA in South Korea as the demand on South Korean cars is growing.

Auctionwini was started as a mobile app and extended to web platform recently. Unlike existing Auto Auctions, Auctionwini removes all hidden fees and simplifies the entire process to make overseas salvage car buyers more approachable. The live auction is held every Wednesday. Hundreds of salvage cars are newly listed for the live auction.

For more information, please visit: www.auctionwini.com or send inquiries to Susan Kim (susan@auctionwini.com)

Contact Info

Susan Kim

Global PR / Marketing Manager, Autowini

Email: 223644@email4pr.com

Mobile: +82 10 4850 0016

SOURCE Auctionwini

