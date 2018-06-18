AUCTO.COM announces a major upgrade and revamp to its industrial equipment marketplace

Jamil Rahman, AUCTO.COM's Founder and CEO, comments: "AUCTO was born out of our recognition that the dominant liquidation model was not meeting the needs of sellers or buyers. While we accomplished our initial goal of providing a transparent, simple and effective platform to list, sell and purchase surplus industrial assets, to meet our users' ever-changing needs and demands, we know we need to constantly improve our marketplace."

To enhance both the buying and selling experience on AUCTO.COM, AUCTO 2.0's new features include fixed-price and offer-based listings, improved equipment categories and subcategories, a better layout and landing page design, as well as a dedicated mobile bidding engine designed to provide a feature-rich bidding platform for buyers using a mobile device. AUCTO 2.0 also offers an industry first Voice over Online Auction feature which allows sellers to broadcast live sound over their online auctions- providing bidders with important information on machinery as it's being sold. Additional features specific to sellers include an improved back-end structure, API interface to bulk upload listings as well as seller stores.

For a list of the update's new features and how they will affect your buying and selling experience on AUCTO.COM, visit our blog.

AUCTO.COM is an online marketplace for used and surplus industrial equipment and machinery. Its platform allows sellers to list and sell their surplus industrial assets via online auctions and fixed priced listings. Unlike other listing platforms, AUCTO.COM actively markets assets on behalf of their sellers through email, social, PPC and telemarketing campaigns. For buyers, it provides an opportunity for businesses and equipment dealers to source industrial parts and machinery at liquidation pricing.

