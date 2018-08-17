Audacious Inquiry Admitted to Inc. 5000® "Hall of Fame"

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry (Ai), a health information technology and policy company focused on connected healthcare, announced that it was admitted to the Inc. Magazine "Hall of Fame." The company ranked on the Inc. 5000® list for the eighth consecutive year in 2018. The Inc. 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing businesses, as ranked by three-year revenue growth. Companies must be privately held and U.S.-based for consideration. Audacious Inquiry is one of 111 Maryland-based Inc. 5000® companies. Only six Maryland companies currently on the list, including Ai, have ranked on the list for eight or more years.

Chris Brandt, Ai's CEO, stated, "Ai's extraordinary team of health information technology (HIT) policy experts, software engineers, interoperability and master data management experts, support staff, and customer-focused leaders have powered the company's consistent growth. We are grateful for the recognition and excited to continue our work to deliver technology that has proven to enable higher quality and more efficient healthcare delivery in the communities where we operate."

Ai's cloud-based solutions leverage open APIs and accredited interoperability standards to facilitate care coordination for more than 33 million people across 12 US states and the District of Columbia. Ai recently attracted growth investment from ABS Capital and added a number of extraordinary leaders in pursuit of its mission, to provide needed connected care infrastructure for the United States.

About Audacious Inquiry



Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is a health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Ai's industry-shaping technology offers efficient and cost-effective solutions for care coordination; their nationally-recognized team-members provide actionable strategic consulting, and their services raise the bar for leveraging health data. To learn more, visit www.ainq.com.

