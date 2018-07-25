Audacious Inquiry and Global Leader in Patient Matching Offer a Full-Stack of Health Information Exchange Services

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry (Ai) and NextGate now have multiple successful statewide implementations of their products working together to enable health information exchange to enhance patient care coordination. NextGate, a global leader in healthcare patient identification, paired with Ai's applications for healthcare, is able to offer a full stack of solutions for connected healthcare.

In their recent report "A Framework for Cross-Organizational Patient Identity Management," The Sequoia Project described patient matching and identity management as "a key national impediment to successful health data sharing across organizational boundaries." NextGate's EMPI solution enables reliable patient matching across disparate organizations, forming a solid foundation that facilitates effective health information exchange.

"Here at Ai, we have developed expertise in building sustainable HIOs, starting with high-value care coordination use cases, which leverage ENS. Working with NextGate, we can enable HIOs to extend the core ENS and MPI services to support a complete set of HIO use cases in an incremental fashion," said Ai's Vice President of Product, Bill Howard.

healtheConnect Alaska (formerly, the Alaska eHealth Network) recently announced that they will be working with Audacious Inquiry and NextGate to implement their patient matching and identity management solutions to achieve enhanced interoperability and care coordination for the state's health information exchange (HIE). This approach mirrors other Ai + NextGate statewide implementations. Ai's experience providing industry-leading solutions for connected healthcare and their proven results with EMPI leader NextGate will ensure customer value and sustainability.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is a health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Ai's industry-shaping technology offers efficient and cost-effective solutions for care coordination; their nationally-recognized team-members provide actionable strategic consulting, and their services raise the bar for leveraging health data. To learn more, visit ainq.com.

About NextGate

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

